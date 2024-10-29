Top 10 Cloud Implementation Service Providers Globally In 2024 Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Top 10 Cloud Implementation Service Providers Globally in 2024 10 Best Cloud Implementation Service Providers 2024

Cloud computing forms a vital part of business strategies. With the surge in cloud adoption, having the right expertise becomes indispensable.

By 2028, it's expected that over 95% of digital initiatives will rely on cloud-native frameworks , and 70% of workloads will operate in cloud environments – a marked jump from the current 25%.

However, this transition brings challenges, as multicloud implementations add layers of complexity that many organizations struggle to manage. Without expert support, more than half of enterprises might find it challenging to realize the full potential of their cloud investments.

This guide presents the top 10 cloud implementation service providers for 2024, each offering the experience and skills necessary to guide businesses through cloud migration, optimization, and ongoing management, helping them stay ahead in a competitive market.

10 Best Cloud Implementation Service Providers Globally in 2024 NTT DATA

NTT DATA offers cloud implementation services with a focus on replacing legacy systems and guiding businesses through the transition to a modernized cloud environment.

It covers various aspects of cloud adoption, helping clients address compliance, platform strengths, cost considerations, and application modernization.

With certifications as a Microsoft Global Systems Integrator Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, AWS Premier Tier Consulting Partner, and Google Cloud Premier Partner, NTT DATA demonstrates a commitment to providing quality solutions in cloud technologies.



Build Cloud Foundations : Configures and deploys a public cloud landing zone within 10 days, providing security guardrails and room for continuous improvements.

Deploy Containers : Facilitates the deployment and management of containerized applications, focusing on security and scalability.

Cloud Migration : Replaces outdated architectures with cloud technologies to accelerate operational processes, shorten time to market, and reduce expenses.

Cloud Architecture and Modernization : Addresses challenges related to compliance, latency, platform strengths, and cost-to-serve through expert cloud-native strategies and migration services. Cloud Optimization : Concentrates on operational excellence, business continuity, and financial sustainability through ongoing refinement of cloud services.

Core Cloud Services Offered

NTT DATA supports more than 700 clients and manages over 60,000 systems globally. With recognition from NelsonHall as a leader in end-to-end cloud infrastructure management, the company emphasizes expertise in cloud solutions, containerization, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to deliver practical results for diverse industries.

Avenga

Avenga offers cloud implementation services that maximize the power of cloud computing while safeguarding data, accessibility, and scalability.

With over 20 years of experience and 400 certified experts in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Avenga supports organizations in modernizing their operations.

These services include creating cloud infrastructures that adapt to changing market needs and embedding privacy into every phase of the cloud engineering process.

Avenga works across various industries, including pharma, life sciences, insurance, financial services, and automotive. The company's cloud consulting experts provide an in-depth analysis of infrastructure consumption, with a focus on end-user experience metrics.

This approach allows organizations to maintain a competitive edge by staying aligned with the latest trends in cloud technologies.



Cloud Consulting : Strategic roadmap creation for cloud adoption and modernization.

Cloud Migration : Assistance in moving to AWS, Google Cloud, or Microsoft Azure.

Cloud Infrastructure : Design and implementation for high performance, security, and flexibility.

Cloud-Native Applications : Integration and use of cloud-native apps to boost productivity. Security: Implementation of security measures to protect data and privacy at all stages.

Core Cloud Services Offered

Avenga's services aim to deliver scalability, cost predictability, and improved business insights, giving clients the ability to navigate their cloud investments with clarity and control.

Relevant Software

Relevant Software offers cloud implementation services with a clear focus on building a secure and high-performing cloud environment.

The team, with 9+ years of experience, brings in senior and mid-level engineers skilled in cloud strategy development, cloud design, and cloud platform implementation.

Their approach includes working with public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, providing the infrastructure needed to meet diverse business needs. The company's agile methodology maintains work transparency, and a dedicated project manager supports communication and project completion.



Cloud Strategy Development : Provides a detailed analysis of business requirements to develop an actionable cloud strategy.

Cloud Design : Crafts cloud infrastructure from the ground up to deliver results aligned with business goals.

Cloud Platform Implementation : Works with different cloud platforms, offering solutions suited to unique client scenarios.

Infrastructure Management : Focuses on the setup, monitoring, and operation of cloud infrastructure. Cloud Architecture Development : Combines hardware and software components to support scalability and growth.

Core Services Offered

Relevant's services cover various industries, such as fintech, real estate, healthcare, and logistics, addressing the specific requirements of each sector. A 92% senior engineer rate, 80% employee retention, and a 9/10 client satisfaction score indicate a commitment to quality and expertise.

N-iX

N-iX offers a full suite of cloud implementation services designed to meet business objectives and drive growth. With over 21 years in the market, N-iX focuses on crafting cloud strategies, developing scalable cloud applications, and building secure, high-performing cloud infrastructures.

It partners with major cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, bringing the necessary expertise to each project. The team of over 180 certified cloud experts has completed 150+ projects in the last five years, providing a solid foundation for any cloud journey.



Cloud Strategy Design : Assess cloud readiness, design architecture, and create an actionable implementation roadmap.

Cloud Application Development : Use the latest cloud technologies to build scalable native applications within the required budget.

Cloud Migration : Plan and implement migration of workloads to the cloud, reducing disruptions during the process.

Cloud Infrastructure Implementation : Design and build a secure, flexible infrastructure for peak performance and support. Cloud Security Services : Conduct security assessments, apply threat mitigation strategies, and provide continuous monitoring.

Key Services

N-iX's approach emphasizes security, performance, and future-proofing solutions to align with long-term business goals. Its status as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, and Google Cloud Partner demonstrates a commitment to delivering industry-recognized services.

Sage IT

Sage IT , with over two decades of cloud development and migration expertise, provides services on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, designed to match business goals for a range of industries.

A workforce with 90% certifications drives these services, implementing an approach that starts with an in-depth assessment of IT environments.

This thorough process allows the identification of challenges while aligning solutions to maximize cloud investments, maintain data security, and keep compliance throughout the journey.



Cloud Migration : Covers public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud strategies, prioritizing minimal disruption and smooth transitions.

Cloud FinOps : Offers a strategic approach to cost management, providing resource allocation to optimize cloud expenditure wisely.

Cloud Modernization : Upgrades existing infrastructures for improved functionality and scalability, responding to changing business demands.

Security and Maintenance : Delivers ongoing support to protect cloud environments and maintain data integrity in real time. Cloud Observability : Implements advanced monitoring to keep performance at peak levels, addressing any issues immediately.

Key Services Offered

Sage IT's focus spans healthcare, finance, manufacturing, e-commerce, and education, addressing specific industry challenges such as data security and real-time analytics.

A global partner network and 24/7 support enhance the ability to meet diverse needs, building a cloud strategy that directly aligns with business objectives.

Softjourn

Softjourn, a global software development and consulting firm, provides cloud implementation services focused on building secure and scalable cloud architectures.

With over 20 years of experience, the company offers a full range of services on platforms like AWS and Azure, meeting the unique needs of industries such as finance, media, and event ticketing.

Experts at Softjourn set up complete IT infrastructure within AWS, handling the installation of servers, databases, load balancers, and necessary configurations to establish the system's network, security, and fault tolerance.

The company provides key services to address the various needs of cloud environments.



Cloud Architecture Design : Establishes the complete infrastructure, including servers, databases, and load balancers, with the integration of necessary configurations for security and network stability.

Cloud Platform Implementation : Focuses on support and maintenance, with regular system monitoring, resource management, and handling specific requirements like traffic surges.

Infrastructure Assessment : Provides evaluation of current IT infrastructure, identifying areas for improvement and cloud optimization.

Cloud Security : Implements measures such as access controls, encryption, and compliance management to safeguard data and applications. Data Migration : Facilitates the transition of data, reducing risks, and optimizing access to empower business growth.

Key Services Offered

Softjourn's commitment to operational excellence and a deep understanding of client requirements maintain the reliability and security of the cloud environment, supporting a wide range of business operations.

Visionet

Visionet provides cloud implementation services that maximize business growth through a range of high-value offerings. With a strong focus on cloud expertise, Visionet merges top global hyper scalers like Microsoft, AWS, and GCP, delivering cloud strategies that prioritize cost management, innovation, and security.

Visionet's experience extends across multiple industries, including Retail & CPG, Insurance, Banking & Finance, and Healthcare & Life Sciences, where it addresses sector-specific challenges.

Its alliance with major cloud providers and use of advanced tools drives growth and operational impact, supporting businesses to stay ahead in their market.



Cloud Migration : Uses a smart methodology that reduces costs and optimizes the migration process, utilizing software-enabled automation.

Cloud Consulting : Provides services to select the right cloud provider, manage hybrid cloud setups, and lower operational costs.

Application Modernization : Updates existing applications for better cloud performance and scalability.

Infrastructure Management : Oversees cloud infrastructure with a focus on security and cost-effectiveness. Managed Services: Offers support throughout the cloud journey, maximizing return on investments.

Services Offered

With a team of over 1300 cloud experts and experience across 200 successful programs, Visionet brings advanced cloud solutions to the forefront.

Their Cloud Studio tool enables multi-cloud management, reducing time to market and improving business performance. Visionet remains a reliable partner for businesses seeking clarity, financial resilience, and growth through cloud technology.

Zones

Zones provides cloud implementation services designed to support business operations. The company holds ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, showcasing a commitment to quality management and environmental standards.

As a global IT solutions provider, Zones offers a customer-focused approach, prioritizing business needs and budget considerations to manage the complexities of cloud environments properly.



Cloud Data and Analytics : Manage, govern, and analyze cloud data to gain business insights for optimal operations.

Cloud Automation : Utilize technology that allows the automation of manual processes and speeds up the delivery of infrastructure resources.

Internet of Things (IoT) : Connects people, processes, data, and devices, creating valuable networked connections. Data Center Virtualization : Replaces physical servers with virtual ones, improving data mobility, productivity, and responsiveness to changing business needs.

Zones offers the following cloud services

With a self-service portal, Zones eases the selection of cloud-based services, allowing businesses to choose services that align with their goals.

Their experienced professionals handle cloud environments while guiding day-to-day operations, allowing companies to concentrate on their core activities.

As an end-to-end solutions provider, Zones addresses multiple aspects of cloud and data center needs, offering a complete approach to cloud implementation services.

IT Outposts

IT Outposts offers cloud implementation services aimed at providing scalable and high-performance cloud environments.

They use a step-by-step approach that includes an assessment of the current infrastructure, creating a detailed roadmap, executing the cloud setup, refining the distribution of cloud components, and providing ongoing support.

Their strategy aims to lower operational costs, focus on real-time resource consumption, and eliminate unnecessary expenses. IT Outposts also prioritizes collaboration through cloud systems that work across different locations and devices, making project collaboration straightforward.



Cloud Strategy Development : Analyzing requirements to form an individualized workflow strategy for cloud projects.

Infrastructure Management : Managing cloud infrastructure performance based on the client's product vision.

Cloud Design : Designing cloud infrastructures from the ground up for optimal results.

Cloud Optimization : Adjusting existing cloud infrastructure to achieve the best performance. Infrastructure Provisioning : Utilizing tools like Terraform, Pulumi, and AWS CloudFormation to create, manage, and automate infrastructure.

Key Services Provided

IT Outposts utilizes various tools and technologies, including Amazon AWS, GCP, Microsoft Azure, MySQL, Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins, and Prometheus, to deliver their services.

Their focus lies in delivering zero downtime through fast cloud infrastructure performance and offering flexibility to scale operations as needed. This approach promotes an organized and highly accessible cloud environment that supports business growth.

Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge focuses on cloud implementation services designed to maximize value for modern enterprises. The company brings functional knowledge, technical expertise, and strategic planning to its cloud solutions.

With an emphasis on aligning digital transformation efforts, Spaulding Ridge collaborates with businesses to map objectives, identify interdependencies, and create cloud strategies that integrate smoothly into operations.

The services minimize disruption and provide a solid foundation for new technology adoption.



Cloud Strategy + Roadmapping : Conducts 1:1 interviews and infrastructure audits to define a clear path for cloud-based digital transformation.

Change Management : Addresses change-related challenges by providing support through a team of business and technology consultants.

Cloud Application Managed Services : Offers ongoing support and maintenance to maximize long-term value and mitigate risks. Data Transformation, Integration, + AI : Combines cloud applications to maximize return on implementation investments.

Key Cloud Services Offered

Spaulding Ridge brings experience from sectors like supply chain and healthcare. By accounting for all operational components, they help achieve rapid ROI while minimizing complexities. Their“best-in-cloud” approach allows businesses to build future-ready processes.

With a focus on customization, Spaulding Ridge supports each client's growth goals, providing cloud platforms with extensive functionalities. Their methodology has been proven to reduce costs, save time, and drive revenue growth across organizations.

Conclusion

The cloud implementation providers featured here offer more than just services-they shape the direction of your business. Partnering with these experts allows tech and business professionals to access advanced cloud strategies that foster innovation and build resilience.

These companies enable you to fully utilize the cloud, improving operations and opening up fresh avenues for growth. The tools and insights they offer go beyond simple solutions; they serve as essential elements for maintaining a competitive edge in the market.