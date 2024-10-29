Engaging Portfolio Reporting Can Resolve Resource Shortages And Approval Delays, Says Info-Tech Research Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint addresses pressing challenges in project management by enhancing project visibility and optimizing resource allocation. With actionable insights for accurate portfolio reporting, the resource supports data-driven decision-making to help organizations achieve strategic goals.

As AI integration and the need for effective resource management reshape project management, organizations are encountering significant challenges, including rising project complexity and limited resources.

Many projects are approved without sufficient support, leading to the risk of delays and disruptions to organizational goals. In response, Info-Tech Research Group has published its blueprint Deliver Engaging Portfolio Reports With Power BI , providing project managers with Power BI and Excel templates to boost project visibility, streamline resource allocation, and support strategic, data-driven decisions.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Deliver Engaging Portfolio Reports With Power BI" blueprint outlines a four-step approach for creating impactful project portfolio reports that empower decision-makers and enhance organizational visibility. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Almost half of those managing project portfolios still rely on Excel for official project lists, while some have moved to SharePoint," says Barry Cousins , distinguished analyst & research fellow at Info-Tech Research Group . "By any measure, Excel holds more project lists than any other tool. Although there are many impressive project portfolio management solutions on the market, including Portfolio Manager 2.0, only a few organizations have adopted them."

The newly published blueprint highlights the significant challenges organizations face in managing project portfolios. With project demand often exceeding the available workforce, many teams experience severe resource strain, and organizations are increasingly tasked with delivering comprehensive, real-time reporting on project performance. Info-Tech's resource addresses these common challenges by offering strategies to streamline processes and optimize resource allocation using Power BI's robust visualization and data-management capabilities. By implementing these tools, IT leaders can deliver data-backed insights to support strategic planning while maintaining the flexibility needed in today's dynamic landscape.

While various PPM tools are available on the market, not all have proven to be successful across industries, highlighting the need for organizations to thoroughly assess their options. The firm highlights in the blueprint a rising demand for custom, home-grown portfolio reporting solutions as organizations seek to customize their reporting processes to specific needs. As these solutions evolve, project management leaders must seize opportunities for growth by mastering their portfolio data, optimizing workflows, and implementing structured reporting processes that support informed decision-making.

Info-Tech emphasizes the critical importance of accurate reporting across the entire project portfolio while also guiding organizations through the process of selecting and implementing a robust portfolio reporting solution. In Deliver Engaging Portfolio Reports With Power BI , Info-Tech outlines a comprehensive four-step approach for creating impactful project portfolio reports that empower decision-makers and enhance organizational visibility, including:

Define the focus of the new solution, whether it will address project portfolio reporting, resource capacity reporting, or both, to align with strategic objectives.Install and configure the provided Power BI templates to establish a structured, pre-developed reporting environment that meets organizational needs.Migrate data into the solution and customize dashboards to align with specific portfolio requirements, ensuring comprehensive visibility and usability.: Execute a strategic change management plan to drive adoption, supporting project managers in effectively communicating the changes and assisting impacted stakeholders.

By leveraging the insights from Info-Tech's blueprint, project leaders can significantly enhance project visibility, improve data-driven decision-making, and support long-term strategic planning. With customizable templates and a structured reporting approach, the comprehensive resource helps organizations transition from basic list management to a robust, scalable portfolio management solution that aligns project outcomes with business objectives.

