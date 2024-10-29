INDEVCO Consultancy Launches The Premier Commodity Supply Chain Conference: A Platform For Collaboration & Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commodity Conference, Limassol, Cyprus

LIMASSOL, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INDEVCO Consultancy , the consulting arm of INDEVCO Group , organized the 1st edition of the Commodity Chain , a premier gathering for leaders from various sectors. This strategic event brought together a global of influential decision-makers, providing a for exploring opportunities, fostering collaboration, and discussing sustainable solutions within the supply chain and commodity trading ecosystem.

The successful execution of the Commodity Supply Chain Conference demonstrated how INDEVCO Consultancy is truly committed to excellence. They don't just provide consulting advice; they become partners in driving transformation and helping organizations achieve their goals. Whether it's advancing progress, enhancing performance, or sparking new growth, INDEVCO Consultancy has the expertise and experience to turn a vision into reality.

Beyond planning and executing the Commodity Supply Chain Conference, INDEVCO Consultancy played a pivotal role in creating a platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and discuss the future of the supply chain landscape. Their approach went beyond logistics; they facilitated meaningful conversations and fostered an environment where participants could exchange ideas, explore new trends, and shape strategies for future growth. INDEVCO Consultancy not only managed the event but also cultivated a space for thought leadership and innovation.

Solange Taoukjian, Principal Marketing at INDEVCO Consultancy, stated:“I am proud of the role we played in not only organizing the Commodity Supply Chain Conference but also in creating a dynamic platform for meaningful dialogue. This event was more than just a gathering; it was an opportunity to connect, share insights, and shape the future of our industry. By bringing together thought leaders and innovators, we have set the stage for collaborative growth and continued transformation in the supply chain sector.”

With over six decades of heritage in diversified manufacturing and industrial consultancy, INDEVCO Consultancy leverages its deep expertise across the manufacturing sector, extensive B2B and B2C experience, and global market exposure. As a pillar of the multinational INDEVCO Group, we offer industry-leading best practices and comprehensive advisory services across multiple industries, covering areas such as Business Resilience & Transformation, ESG, Customer Insights, Digital & Technology, Innovation, Marketing & Sales Enablement, and Risk Management. Our mission is to help organizations identify growth opportunities, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable success.

Headquartered in Ajaltoun, Lebanon, INDEVCO is a global leader in diversified manufacturing and industrial consultancy services. With over 9,900 dedicated employees of nearly 40 nationalities across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the US, we operate 38 manufacturing plants and 38 commercial companies, supplying converting machinery, raw materials, and packaging, as well as consumer and away-from-home disposables, and renewable energy products. Established as a family business, INDEVCO encapsulates a six-decade heritage of diversified manufacturing and industrial consultancy services that drive growth and value creation.

The Commodity Supply Chain Conference is an annual event and a strategic gathering for industry leaders, bringing together INDEVCO's global network of influential decision-makers from across various sectors. It serves as a premier platform for exploring opportunities, fostering collaboration, and discussing sustainable solutions within the supply chain/commodity trading ecosystem.

