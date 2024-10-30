Unforgettable Evergreen Hits To Light Up Your Diwali!

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) India is a land of festivals, and Diwali stands out as one of the most cherished ones -- celebrated with immense enthusiasm across the nation. With the nation all set to celebrate Diwali on Thursday, it is also a time for that captures the essence of togetherness and hope.

Songs that celebrate Diwali add a unique sparkle to the festivities. Classic hits set the perfect ambience for Diwali and make the celebration truly memorable.

Let's take a look at some of the iconic Diwali songs.

'Mere Tumhare Sabke Liye Happy Diwali': It is one of the most popular songs for the festival of lights. This track is from the movie 'Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak'. Sung by Vaishali, Surthi, Divya, Suraj, and Sunidhi Chauhan, the lyrics of this song have been penned by Vishal Dadlani.

'Deep Diwali Ke Jhoothe': This is a timeless Diwali song from the 1960 Bollywood film 'Jugnu'. Sung by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, this song beautifully encapsulates the festive essence of Diwali, combining traditional elements with a melodious tune that stirs nostalgia and celebrates the joy of the festival.

'Aayee Hai Diwali': This classic song celebrates the arrival of the festival of lights. It is from the 2001 film 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' and has been sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Shaan, Ketki Dave, and Sneha Pant.

'Shubh Deepawali': This is a lively Diwali song from the 2005 Bollywood film 'Home Delivery'. This celebratory anthem perfectly embodies the joy and warmth of the festival of lights. The song radiates positivity, encouraging everyone to embrace the festive spirit with happiness.

'Aayi Abke Saal Diwali': This evergreen Diwali song is from 'Haqeeqat', starring Dharmendra and Priya Rajvansh. This classic track was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and the lyrics have been penned by Kaifi Azmi.

'Ek Woh Bhi Diwali Thi': This Hindi song from the 1961 film 'Nazrana'. Sung by Mukesh with lyrics written by Rajendra Krishan, the song has been composed by music director Ravi Shankar Sharma (Ravi). It features prominent actors like Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, Usha Kiran, Gemini Ganesan, and Agha.

'Chiragon Ke Rangeen Deewali': This classic track by Lata Mangeshkar is also from the Raj Kapoor starrer 'Nazrana'.

These evergreen melodies capture the essence of Diwali, filling homes with festive cheer and uniting generations in celebration. These iconic songs keep the spirit of Diwali alive, reminding us to embrace the light, love, and happiness this festival brings.