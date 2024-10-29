Axiomehr Earns 2024 Merit Award For Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AI-powered EHR recognized with Silver Award for Digital Health, Records

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Information Management Systems

(HiMS)

today announced that AxiomEHR, its AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) solution, has been honored by the Merit Awards for Healthcare

as the Silver Winner in the Digital Health / Health Records category, which recognizes groundbreaking advancements in EHRs. The honor underscores AxiomEHR's AI-focused approach to deliver a transformative EHR experience for integrated providers.

It's no longer enough for EHR systems to collect and store info: Integrated health care organizations require a proactive data strategy that prioritizes extracting insights for meaningful health care and business intelligence. AxiomEHR makes it possible by creating a data-driven organization that's necessary for effective decision-making and compliance reporting. The result is a game-changing experience that improves patient care and health care outcomes, while reducing costs.

By leveraging natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and generative AI, AxiomEHR automates data capture, workflow and insight, saving clinicians up to two hours a day, on average.

"It's our passion to transform behavioral health care using technology. Our entire team is committed to continuous innovation, ensuring that our AxiomEHR software helps clinicians do their jobs better, faster and more effectively while maximizing opportunities for revenue and delivering positive patient outcomes," said Khalid Al-Maskari, founder and CEO of HiMS.

"We're proud to be recognized by the Merit Awards and look forward to continuing to improve the integrated health care experience for both providers and patients."

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the

Merit Awards acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the

market.

About Health Information Management Systems

Based in Tucson, Ariz., HiMS improves behavioral and integrated health care outcomes through Axiom, its unique electronic health record (EHR) software and services. The Axiom portfolio includes AxiomEHR, its flagship health records software solution; AxiomMobile, a powerful communication app that pairs seamlessly with AxiomEHR; Axiom Connect, a patient portal; and Axiom Services for training, revenue cycle management, and more – all proven to elevate the provider and patient experience. Through intelligent automation and an intuitive and customizable EHR interface, Axiom empowers health care professionals to provide efficient, compassionate, and high-quality care.

