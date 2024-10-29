Slovenia Construction Industry Report, H2 2024: Output To Shrink By 4.8% In Real-Terms This Year Before Rebounding At An AAGR Of 2.7% During 2025-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slovenia Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst expects the construction in Slovenia to shrink in real terms by 4.8% in 2024, owing to weaker consumer confidence, coupled with high inflation, rising interest rates, and higher construction costs.

According to the Statistical Office of Slovenia (SURS), the country's construction industry's value add fell by 3.7% year on year (YoY) in Q2 2024, preceded by Y-o-Y growth of 1.6% in Q1 2024 and 17.3% in Q4 2023. In addition, the total number of building permits issued fell by 11.4% YoY in the first seven months of 2024, following an annual fall of 6.5% in 2023.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is however expected to rebound at an average annual rate of 2.7% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in transport and renewable energy infrastructure projects. The government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6.5%, compared to 2021 levels, by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

To support this target, Slovenia is focused on boosting its renewable energy capacity with help from the European Union (EU). In October 2023, the EU approved changes to Slovenia's Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF), including the REPowerEU Plan. This plan provides EUR1.61 billion ($1.64 billion) in grants and EUR1.07 billion ($1.09 billion) in loans, totaling EUR2.68 billion ($2.74 billion). The funding will be used to strengthen the country's electricity distribution network, improve energy efficiency, simplify regulations for solar and wind projects, increase renewable energy capacity, and promote zero-emission public and private transport.

