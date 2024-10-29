Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The dead sea mud cosmetics size is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dead sea mud cosmetics market generated $723.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The research is a helpful source of insights for investors, leading market players, stakeholders, and new entrants in determining the strategies for the coming years to achieve sustainable growth in the market.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report @Segments coveredProduct Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, and RegionDriversNumerous health benefits and major role in making the skin glowing and radiantConsumer inclination toward natural ingredients cosmetic productsOpportunitiesIncrease in demand to counter hair loss and hair damage among the global populationThe presence of high concentrations of skin-nourishing minerals including magnesium, calcium, potassium, and others in these productsRestrainsTrade restrictions and rise in demand for low-cost itemsHigh fluctuation in raw material pricesThe research provides detailed segmentation of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market based on product type, gender, distribution channel, and region. The research analyzes each segment and sub-segment with the help of tabular and graphical formats to enable market players and investors gain a better picture and take necessary decisions for the future. These insights also help in determining the fastest growing and highest revenue-generating segments to take further steps.Based on product type, the body care segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the facial care segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments including hair care and others.Based on gender, the women segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the men segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. However, the online segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. However, LAMEA is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.Key findings of studyBy product type, body care was the major segment of the market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.On the basis of gender, the women segment dominated in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.As per distribution channel, the offline channel is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.Region wise, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying 34.2% dead sea mud cosmetics market share.Do Purchase Enquiry Before BuyingKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dead sea mud cosmetics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing dead sea mud cosmetics market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the dead sea mud cosmetics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Industry.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global dead sea mud cosmetics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Leading players of the global dead sea mud cosmetics market analyzed in the research includeKawar CosmeticsAvani Supreme Inc.Aroma Dead SeaDead Sea Premier Cosmetics Laboratories LtdH&B Health and BeautyBo InternationalEin Gedi Cosmetics & Pharma LTDJordan Integrated For Minerals Dead Sea ProductsMuhtseb CosmeticsSABON USAAhava Dead Sea LaboratoriesDaor CosmeticsExplore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods DomainCamping Utensils MarketLiquid Soap MarketWaterless Cosmetic Market

