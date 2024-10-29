Anchain.AI Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Leadership In Financial Crime Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnChain , a global leader in AI-powered digital asset and DeFi investigations, anti-fraud, and AML compliance, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II certification. SOC 2 Type II, a rigorous auditing standard developed by the AICPA , involves a stringent, third-party evaluation of AnChain's commitment to data security, integrity, and compliance, underscoring the firm's dedication to protecting sensitive and personal information.

Dr. Victor Fang, CEO of AnChain, emphasized the importance of the accomplishment: "In a world where Generative AI and GPT technologies power mission-critical solutions to protect digital assets valued in the trillions, trust and accountability are paramount. SOC 2 Type II compliance reflects our unwavering dedication to security, assuring our customers that their most sensitive data is vigilantly safeguarded."

Austin Ogilvie, Founder and Executive Chairman of

Thoropass , who led AnChain's SOC 2 Type II audit, added: "AnChain is a highly trusted partner, both within and beyond crypto. This SOC 2 Type II achievement is essential in an industry working to rebuild trust after landmark setbacks like the FTX collapse and Binance violations . Crypto owes much to pioneers like AnChain, who are setting new standards for security and reliability."

Since 2021, AnChain has been a pioneer in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, earning

AWS GovCloud certification to meet stringent US government requirements, including ITAR and FedRAMP High baseline. The company provides trusted solutions to the SEC, IRS-CI, FinCEN, JFSA, VARA, and other leading regulatory agencies worldwide.

This SOC 2 Type II certification reflects AnChain's ongoing dedication to setting industry standards in data security, transparency, and trust.

About AnChain :

AnChain (HQ in San Francisco) is an award-winning AI-powered cybersecurity company leading the fight against next-gen financial crime.

Founded in 2018 by cybersecurity and enterprise cloud pioneers from FireEye and Mandiant, AnChain is the industry leader in smart contract and DeFi investigations, spearheading asset seizures and recoveries totaling $5 Billion+.

Honored as an RSAC Innovation Sandbox Finalist and featured in CNBC's Top Startups for Enterprise, AnChain is bringing proprietary artificial intelligence models to the frontlines of financial regulation, law enforcement, and national security.

Backed by both major Silicon Valley and Wall Street VCs and selected for the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, AnChain serves over 500 customers from more than 40 countries. Our client base spans blockchain foundations, VASPs, major financial institutions, and the world's leading government agencies, including the U.S. SEC, IRS, and FinCEN.

About SOC 2: SOC 2 is a component of the American Institute of CPAs' (AICPA) Service Organization Control reporting platform. SOC 2 reports assess and attest to an organization's controls per AICPA's 5 Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 includes a technical audit and confirmation that comprehensive information security policies and procedures are documented and followed.

