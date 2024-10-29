The NBA, the National basketball Players Association, and Vet The Vote Team Up to Recruit Veteran and Military Family Election Poll Workers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The NBA, the National Players Association, and Vet The Vote Team Up to Recruit Veteran and Military Family Election Poll Workers

Today, the and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced that they will partner with Vet the Vote , a national non-partisan, nonprofit campaign and coalition aimed at recruiting veterans and military families to serve as election poll workers this fall.

"The NBA and NBPA have been incredible partners of Vet the Vote throughout this election cycle and we're extremely excited to formally welcome them to the Vet the Vote Coalition," said Ben Keiser, Executive Chairman of We the Veterans and Military Families. "With the NBA and NBPA's help, Vet the Vote has recruited over 162,000 veterans and military family members to serve again in their local jurisdictions and register this highly patriotic group to vote. Basketball brings America together, and our missions around elections are well aligned. We look forward to collaborating with these highly impactful organizations through the rest of this cycle and beyond, including working with the teams and players to recruit poll workers, register voters, and get the word out to our fellow Americans."

"Participation is foundational to our democracy and poll workers play a critical role in the elections process. We are proud to support Vet the Vote to help

communities

better exercise our most fundamental right," said Kathy Behrens, President, Social Responsibility & Player Programs for the NBA.

Typically, America needs approximately one million volunteer poll workers during a presidential election. Recruiting and retaining poll workers has become increasingly challenging.

To address this critical issue, the NBA and NBPA will join a coalition of 40 other national veteran and military family service and engagement organizations and businesses, including the National Football League and NASCAR, working together to inspire veterans and military family members to serve their communities again through Vet the Vote.

In 2022, organizations participating in Vet the Vote recruited more than 63,500 members of the military community to be poll workers. Today, the coalition has more than doubled the number of participants, with more than 162,000 veterans and military family members registering to be poll workers through Vet the Vote.

