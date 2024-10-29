AAP Slams Centre Over 'Tardy’ Purchase Of Paddy In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 29 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Central over the "tardy" purchase and lifting of paddy from Punjab.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said "it is the routine procedure of the Food Ministry, for the FCI (Food Corporation of India) to lift old grains from its warehouses before the arrival of new grains in the mandis (markets) each year, so that there is space available for grain shifting".

"This process has been in place for decades, not just for a year or two," he said.

Addressing the along with AAP leaders Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Shaminder Khinda here, Kang said this time the Central government intentionally did not empty the warehouses to trouble the farmers of Punjab.

"Now, as the controversy has escalated and the central government finds itself in a difficult position, it is misleading the people of Punjab through its minister Ravneet Bittu. The BJP has deliberately created this issue."

Kang raised questions regarding BJP leaders, asking why the Chief Minister himself is not going to Delhi to resolve the matter.

He questioned whether the BJP "wants the Chief Minister of Punjab to beg the Prime Minister to empty the warehouses. If that is what they want, they should openly state that the Chief Minister will have to plead with the Prime Minister for a resolution".

Kang mentioned that since March, Punjab's Food Supply Department has been writing letters to the FCI and the Central ministry, requesting the lifting of grains. "But the Central government was sleeping for nine months," he said.

He noted the dates, saying that the Punjab Food Supply Department first wrote to the FCI on March 5, followed by letters on March 11, 13, 19, and 22.

In June, letters were sent on 14 and 27. A letter was also sent on September 3. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also spoke to Central Minister Prahlad Joshi on September 25 and met him in Delhi on September 30. The Chief Minister also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister JP Nadda.

Kang challenged the BJP to tell them whom else the Chief Minister should meet. Kang stated that after the meeting with the Chief Minister, Joshi claimed that 2 million metric tonnes would be cleared in October, while a total of 18.5 million metric tons of crops are expected to arrive in the mandis.

He questioned why the warehouses were not emptied on time.

Kang pointed out that BJP leaders are portraying the Rs 44,000 crore Credit Control Limit (CCL) issued by the RBI for paddy purchases as a favour, when in fact it is the Central government's responsibility to manage purchases and storage.

He argued the BJP is acting out of a desire to take revenge on the farmers and traders of Punjab, demonstrating its step-motherly treatment of the state.