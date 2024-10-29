Above Group, Inc. Announces Opening Of New Office In Dallas, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Above Group, Inc., a leading provider of innovative engineering services, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Dallas, Texas.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Above Group, Inc. , a leading provider of innovative engineering services, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Dallas, Texas. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to serving its clients in the region.

Located in the heart of Dallas, the new office will enable Above Group, Inc., to better serve its expanding client base and local teaming partners. Additionally, the Dallas office will support their local team of engineers dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions and superior customer service.

“We are thrilled to open our new office in Dallas,” said Nicholas Kugler, PE, Above Group's Founder and CEO.“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to growth and our dedication to providing exceptional services to our clients. Dallas is a vibrant city within a thriving region, and we are very blessed to be a part of it.”

Above Group's team of experts specializes in complex, technically challenging, high-performance design. The new office will focus on mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), process piping, fire protection, structural engineering, energy, technology and security design services, further strengthening Above Group, Inc.'s position as a leader in the engineering and technology industry. The expanding Dallas team will continue to work closely with clients and local teaming partners to progress them forward with tailored solutions designed for their continued success.

###

About Above Group, Inc. Founded in 2014 on Florida's Space Coast, Above Group, Inc. is an engineering firm that knows what it means to reach for the stars and go above and beyond. We are a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that specializes in highly technical building system knowledge and design expertise. We provide innovative engineering solutions for multiple industries throughout the United States. Our services include mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), process piping, fire protection, structural engineering, energy, technology and security design. We believe in a people strategy as the fundamental driver of our organization. That is why we strive to do everything“Above the Standard. Above Expectations.”

For more information about Above Group and its services, please visit .

Follow us on LinkedIn :

________________________________________

Media Contact: Dana McDonough, CDMP

Above Group, Inc.

+1 321-345-9026

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.