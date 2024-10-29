International and Local Artists to Pay Tribute to the Legacy of Queen Elizabeth 2

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) The iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), Dubai’s only floating hotel docked at Port Rashid, will host a unique art exhibition titled ‘Echoes from the Past’. This extraordinary event will pay tribute to the ship’s storied past, featuring an exclusive preview of artworks by celebrated French artist Fernando Costa, alongside other renowned local artists from Dubai. The preview of the 3-day exhibition will take place on Friday, 8 November 2024, at 6:30 PM at the prestigious Queen’s Grill.



As a symbol of maritime history and elegance, the QE2 continues to inspire, and this artistic celebration will bring its legacy to life through a captivating blend of international and regional artistic talent. The event will offer a sophisticated evening of art and culture, accompanied by curated mocktails, set within the historic and elegant surroundings of the Queen’s Grill, providing guests a truly immersive experience.



Fernando Costa, an internationally renowned artist, is celebrated for his unique ability to breathe new life into discarded metal objects. Through his intricate process of cutting, mixing, and welding materials such as road signs, car bodies, and machinery, he transforms them into stunning works of art. Costa’s creations have been exhibited in world-class cities such as Paris, London, New York, and Singapore. His art embodies a sense of resilience and transformation – values that perfectly align with the enduring legacy of the QE2.



Notably, Fernando Costa’s personal connection to the QE2 runs deep. As a young man in the 1990s, he worked as a steward on the iconic ocean liner, a life-changing experience that shaped his artistic journey. His tribute, created especially for this exhibition, will be unveiled during the event, marking a nostalgic and emotional return to the ship where his story began.



Alongside Costa’s work, other acclaimed local artists from Dubai will also present their own interpretations of the QE2’s heritage, bringing a unique regional perspective to the exhibition. This fusion of global and local artistry will create a rich narrative, celebrating the enduring legacy of the QE2 through diverse artistic expressions.



This event is a must-attend for art enthusiasts, history buffs, and those passionate about the QE2’s heritage. It will be an evening to remember, as these well-known artists pay tribute to one of the most iconic ocean liners in history through the powerful medium of art.



Event Details:



Exhibition Title: Echoes from the Past



Date: Friday, 8 November 2024



Time: 6:30 PM



Location: Queen’s Grill, Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Port Rashid, Dubai



Admission: By Invitation Only



MENAFN29102024007431016050ID1108829474