Virtus CSI2* Show Jumping Spectacular Returns to Emirates Equestrian Centre from 15-17 November for the Third Edition

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 29 October 2024 – The Emirates Equestrian Centre is set to welcome the return of the prestigious Virtus CSI2* Show Jumping competition for its third event, taking place from November 15-17. Sponsored by leading international and local brands, including Longines, du Telecoms, Mediclinic Perform, and Majesticq Royal Care, this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring world-class equestrian talent, exciting family-friendly activities, and exclusive opportunities for attendees.



As one of the premier equestrian events in the region, the Virtus CSI2* competition will attract top riders from across the globe, competing for coveted titles and a prize pool of over 350,000 AED in a series of thrilling show jumping rounds. With the elegant backdrop of the Emirates Equestrian Centre, spectators can look forward to a weekend of high-energy sport and horsemanship at its finest.



In addition to the exhilarating show jumping action, this year’s event is packed with family entertainment for all ages. Visitors will have the chance to enjoy a wide range of activities including food trucks, interactive games, and a dog adoption drive that is sure to warm hearts. Animal lovers will have the opportunity to meet and potentially adopt lovable rescue dogs, making a lasting difference in the lives of these furry friends.



To add to the excitement, attendees will also have the exclusive chance to win two money-can’t-buy tickets for the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix aboard the Virtus-activated 72m super yacht with panoramic track views! This once-in-a-lifetime prize promises an unparalleled experience of glamour and excitement, perfectly complementing the thrill of the show jumping competition.



du Telecoms, the event's telco sponsor, continues to support world-class sporting events in the UAE, and their involvement reflects their ongoing commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting elite athleticism.



Entry to the Virtus CSI2* Show Jumping Competition is free for the general public, with VIP hospitality packages available on request. Gates open at 08:00 am daily, with the event running through 17 November. For more information on the event and to purchase hospitality, please contact ....





