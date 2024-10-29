Saudi Surgeon Removes Drug-Resistant Epileptic Focus Without Surgery

(MENAFN- Epress release) King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has achieved a groundbreaking medical milestone in the Middle East. The hospital's Neurosciences Center successfully removed a drug-resistant epileptic focus responsible for severe seizures using a minimally invasive thermal radiofrequency ablation technique with electroencephalography (EEG) – eliminating the need for traditional open-brain surgery.

Led by Dr. Ibrahim Althubaiti, a consultant neurosurgeon at KFSHRC, this innovative procedure targets the area of the brain causing seizures, significantly improving patients' quality of life. Recurrent seizures can severely impact daily activities like work, school, and social interaction. Additionally, they increase the risk of physical injuries due to sudden loss of motor control.

The KFSHRC procedure alleviates these burdens. Frequent emergency department visits associated with seizures are not only stressful for patients and families but also increase healthcare costs. This novel approach offers renewed hope for overcoming seizures, regardless of age.

The thermal radiofrequency technique uses a fine needle inserted into the brain to destroy seizure-causing cells. This eliminates the need for open-brain surgery, reducing risks and accelerating the recovery process.

The KFSHRC Neurosciences Center is renowned for its surgical volume and complexity. It holds the record for the world's youngest child to undergo successful separation of the epileptogenic lobe—a 14-day-old infant. The center was also the first to employ thin electrodes for precise identification of epileptic foci. The Center's expertise benefits patients of all ages, locally and internationally.





MENAFN29102024006549014258ID1108829444