Global Epigenetics Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 17.05 % During 2020 2030

Epigenetics studies gene alterations that may impact a particular gene mutation. Numerous chronic diseases and disorders, such as cardiovascular and autoimmune disorders, are linked to epigenetic mechanisms, which significantly impact epigenetic processes like DNA methylation, histone modification, and noncoding RNA. Epigenetic changes have also been studied in various cancers, diabetes, and diseases. The discovery of numerous therapeutic targets due to epigenetic research offers new hope for creating cutting-edge therapeutic modalities. New epigenetic platforms made possible by research opportunities enable rapid and precise analysis of clinical samples. In addition, the expansion of epigenetics can be related to the increased specificity of testing assays created by companies in this sector to provide superior outcomes in response to the rising cancer incidence.

Market Dynamics Influence of Rising Cancer Prevalence on Epigenetics and Strategic Moves by Industry Leaders Drives the Global Market

Cancer prevalence is another global healthcare concern. Out of 89,500 cancer cases, the American Cancer Society reports 9,270 cancer deaths in people between 15 and 39. Due to the growing threat of cancer worldwide, key players are working to develop novel cancer diagnostics that aid in risk evaluation, early diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. Multiple cancer biomarkers are being developed to improve diagnosis and screening.

The global epigenetics market is growing thanks to strategic moves made by established companies and upstart startups. Market leaders are growing through mergers, purchases, and the introduction of new products. Market players compete fiercely to maintain their positions due to new product launches. In recent years, firms in epigenetics have been competitive in offering various products and solutions to end-users like pharmaceutical and biotech corporations. Illumina's TruSight Software Suite improves genetic disease diagnosis and whole-genome sequencing.

Technological Advancement Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Epigenetics is a fast-growing field in precision medicine. Little is known about the therapeutic functions of immune system processes connected to chromatin. ChIP-Seq analyses have changed how researchers look at genomic-scale epigenetic changes. When few cells are present, it is difficult to precipitate enough material for next-generation sequencing. Chromatin Integration Labeling, also known as ChIL, has found a solution to this issue. Instead of preparing the chromatin granules and inserting the ChIL probe, it uses a prime antibody.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global epigenetics market and is expected to grow with a CGAR of 17.30% during the forecast period. The North American epigenetics market is driven by technical developments that improve precision diagnostics. Various R&D programs focused on extending epigenetics' clinical usefulness for cancer patients. Many companies partner with clinical laboratories and academic organizations to strengthen their product portfolios for DNA methylation and histone detection LDTs. Research labs are collaborating to establish epigenetics as an early cancer biomarker.

The global epigenetics market was valued at USD 3.48 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 12.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on product type, the global epigenetics market can be divided into consumables, instruments, and software. The consumable segment dominates the global epigenetics market and is anticipated to reach USD 7.36 billion in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.42% during the forecast period.

Based on mechanisms, the market is divided into DNA Methylation, Histone Modification, and RNA Modification. DNA methylation dominates the global epigenetics market and is anticipated to reach USD 7.32 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.01%during the forecast period .



Based on technology, the global epigenetics market is split into PCR, Sequencing, and Microarray. PCR technology segment in the market is estimated to reach USD 6,866.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 16.67% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Oncology, Cardiovascular, Immunology, and Metabolic Disease. Oncology dominates the market and is anticipated to reach USD 6,921.6 million by 2030 .

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses and academic and research institutions. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms dominate the market and are anticipated to reach USD 5,032.2 million by 2030. North America dominates the global epigenetics market and is expected to grow with a CGAR of 17.30% during the forecast period.

Illumina Inc.Abcam Plc.Active Motif Inc.Agilent Technologies Inc.Hologic Inc.Zymo ResearchMerck MilliporePerkinElmer Inc.QIAGEN N.V.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

January 2024- Moonwalk Biosciences, a leading firm in genomic medicine specializing in the development of precise epigenetic drugs, secured USD 57 million in seed and Series A funding . The funding was provided by prominent investors, including Alpha Wave Ventures, ARCH Venture Partners, Future Ventures, GV, Khosla Ventures, and YK Bioventures. February 2024- PharmaKure, a pharmaceutical firm in the clinical stage, announced a new collaboration in the field of epigenetics with Sheffield Hallam University. This collaboration will specifically target 'gene-based environmental biomarkers,' sometimes referred to as epigenetic markers, to determine risk scores for Alzheimer's disease.

Analyst's Review

As per our research analyst, epigenetics is revolutionizing the healthcare sector by offering new insights into disease mechanisms and opening up innovative therapeutic and diagnostic avenues. While challenges remain, the ongoing advancements and growing investment in this field underscore its critical importance. As our understanding of epigenetic mechanisms deepens, the potential to change healthcare and improve patient outcomes becomes increasingly attainable. The future of epigenetics is bright, promising a new era of precision medicine and advanced healthcare solutions.

By ProductInstrumentsReagents and KitsAntibodiesChiP-seq KitsBisulfite Conversion KitsWhole Genome Amplification Kits5-hmC and 5-mC Analysis KitsHistonesOther Kits and ReagentsEnzymesDNA-modifying EnzymesProtein-modifying EnzymesOther EnzymesSoftwareServiceBy ApplicationsOncologyAutoimmune DiseasesMetabolic DiseasesCNS/Pain DiseasesCardiovascular DiseasesOthersBy End-UserPharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesAcademic and Research InstitutionsContract Research Organizations (CROS)Others