Chef Enrique Olvera And Team Launch Manojo Mezcal

The celebrated chef showcases the spirit of Oaxaca with a varietal Espadín Mezcal

Manojo Mezcal pays homage to Oaxaca, one of Mexico's richest cultures with a longstanding legacy rooted in both agave cultivation and mezcal-making. Celebrated Mexican chef and Manojo's Co-founder and Creative Imagineer, Erique Olvera, assembled a group of his closest Mexican and American confidants to bring the brand to life, ensuring that the spirit captures the true essence of the region.

The name "Manojo" is a play on words combining the Spanish words "mano," meaning hand, and "ojo," meaning eye, as portrayed within the brand identity. The name directly translates in English to "a bunch," which the team interprets to mean abundance, including an abundance of friends and good times fueled by great mezcal.

Olvera and Co-founders Alex Ferzan, Gonzalo Gout, Thomas McDonald, and Nes Rueda, worked with husband and wife mezcaleros Joel Velasco and Felicitas Hernández, who have over 50 years of experience making mezcal in Oaxaca, to create the brand's first expression. The unique varietal mezcal utilizes seven to nine year old Espadín agave grown on mineral rich soil. The end result is an easy drinking mezcal that is bright, fresh and incredibly versatile. The profile is both complex and nuanced due to the age of the agave with notes of pear, green herbs, an innate minerality, and a crisp yet smooth finish. Manojo Mezcal's Espadín is meant to be enjoyed as Oaxacans do, casually mixed in with a cocktail or sipped on with a slice of orange and sal de gusano or worm salt.

"Manojo Mezcal is meant to be enjoyed with friends, a celebration of life and our rich cultural heritage" says Enrique Olvera, Manojo Co-founder and Creative Imagineer. "We're incredibly proud to introduce our first product, an Espadín, that's versatile and easy to drink."

Manojo produces its Espadín varietal in the town San Luis del Río, known for its abundance of Espadín agave plants, just southeast of Oaxaca City. The process begins by harvesting seven to nine year old agave plants which are then stripped to the agave heart, or piña, and cooked in underground pits to develop its flavor. The roasted piñas are then ground in a horse-pulled tahona, a huge heavy stone wheel made specifically for crushing agave, fermented in open air vats, and distilled twice in copper stills utilizing water from the nearby river, Rio Hormiga Colorada.

Manojo Mezcal is available in the US at manojomezcal and at fine retailers in select states.



follow Manojo on Instagram @manojomezcal .

Manojo Mezcal Espadín Specs



Mezcal Varietal: 100% Espadín

Tasting Notes:



On the nose: Bright and fresh on the nose, this mezcal has notes of fresh pear, and green herbs.

On the palate: Once sipped, the minerality is the driving force with a luminous mid-palate. This mezcal finishes strong, smooth, and crisp.

Use Case: Manojo Espadín is a mezcal meant to be enjoyed as Mexicans do, casually mixed in with a cocktail or sipped on with a slice of orange and sal de gusano or worm salt

ABV: 43% Price: $49.99

About Manojo Mezcal

Manojo Mezcal is a new mezcal brand that celebrates the spirit of Oaxaca. Celebrated Mexican chef and Manojo's Co-founder and Creative Imagineer, Erique Olvera, assembled a group of his closest Mexican and American confidants to bring the brand to life, ensuring that the spirit captures the true essence of the region. Olvera and Co-founders Alex Ferzan, Nes Rueda, Thomas McDonald, and Gonzalo Gout

worked with husband and wife mezcaleros Joel Velasco and Felicitas Hernández in Oaxaca utilizing only Espadín agave to create their first expression - a bright and fresh mezcal that is incredibly versatile with notes of pear, green herbs, an innate minerality, and a crisp finish. Manojo Mezcal's Espadín is meant to be enjoyed as Oaxacans do, casually mixed in with a cocktail or sipped on with a slice of orange and sal de gusano or worm salt.

About Joel Velasco and Felicitas Hernández

Joel Velasco is a fourth-generation mezcal master, his family has produced mezcal since the 1900s when his great-grandfather used clay pots and cowhides to distill the spirit. At the age of 16, Velasco became a maestro mezcalero, later opening his own palenque. After marrying his wife, Felicitas Hernández, she became an integral part of the business. Before mezcal grew popular, and seeing his talent, Hernández convinced Velasco to persevere and stay dedicated to mezcal. Together, they pioneered a 100% artisanal process at their San Luis Del Río distillery, which they have perfected over 30 years.

