Artist Kelli Owens Hutton Drops Shut Up And Rocks New Genre: Momcore

American Artist Kelli Owens Hutton Drops New Rock Single "Shut Up" Ahead of Upcoming Album and Creates New Genre for Moms Worldwide: MomCore

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kelli Owens Hutton made a record called 'Soccer Trophy' and in the process created a genre called 'MomCore'. Soccer Trophy is brutal truth. Two minute guitar driven rock and roll songs about children, middle-age, marriage and all the sh*t. It's also funny, revealing, and moving.

Kelli partnered with Grammy-nominated (in children's music, but still...) producer Liam Davis. They made the record in her Chicago home studio, a/k/a the laundry room. A multi-instrumentalist Kelli played every instrument except the drums. Okay, she played bass on like half the songs too.

A Berklee College of Music grad and major-label wash-out (Atlantic records but who's counting), Kelli took a long time off from making music to raise her kids. They are a pain in the *ss but she loves them anyway. The Dog of course comes first. Somewhere in there is also her husband.

Kelli's second single“Shut Up” released this September was accompanied by a promotional video across social media. "The video for 'Shut Up' was shot at Berger Park in Chicago, IL. This is the playground I took my kids to every day when they were little. I used to swing them in that baby swing that my guitar is in! I never imagined after they grew up that I would go back to that park and shoot a 'MomCore' video!"

"I would say the highlight of the shoot was when the Catholic school nearby let the girls out for recess and their teacher upon seeing me in my vintage Betsey Johnson jumpsuit and stilettos yelled 'Girls! We only have 3 minutes! Then we're heading back to class!'".

"This song is an inner dialogue I am having with my daughter after she was being very rude and shall we say, exercising her newfound ability to express herself. To be blunt she was being a little sh*t! I went into my studio to write (a/k/a the laundry room) and the song just poured out of me. I didn't edit it but allowed it to come out. To me this song was the birth of MomCore. It is also the only song on the record that was written in one session. What you hear is exactly what I wrote that day." Kelli's sentiment and the single are resonating with moms across the nation as "Shut Up" just passed the 27k streams mark organically on Spotify. The new visual can be viewed globally on YouTube as well as The Chubb Show - NC and Germany and via The Chubb Show APP.

Kelli has much more on deck, including a new holiday song titled“Christmas Is Coming (Hurry Up)”. The song is all about what moms have to miracously accomplish before the holidays. Kelli will be releasing the new song live on stage at Fitzgerald's Nightclub's annual Christmas Party . Attend or catch the online listening party,“Christmas Is Coming (Hurry Up)” is sure to become an instant anthem for moms worldwide.

Kelli's full album will be released in 2025. Stay on top of the latest rock songs that say the quiet part out loud and everything that's happening in Kelli's laundry room on social media platforms: Instagram: , TikTok: @kelliowenshutton , Facebook/ Meta: , and YouTube: @kelliowenshuttonofficial .

Kelli Owens Hutton Official Video - Shut Up

