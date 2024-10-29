Brother Duo Shatters IRONMAN World Championship Record, Spotlighting Athletes With Disabilities & Workforce Inclusivity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brent and Kyle Pease cross the finish line at the 2024 IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii - breaking course record for push-assist duo

Brent and Kyle Pease pushing toward a course record at the Ironman World Championship. Inspiring determination, brotherhood, and heart every step of the way.

Brent and Kyle Pease soak in the moment as they complete the Ironman World Championship.

Brent and Kyle Pease pass the iconic Hoyt duo and set a new push-assist record at the most challenging single-day endurance event on Earth

- Kyle PeaseKONA, HI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brent and Kyle Pease have shattered the push-assist duo course record at IRONMAN World Championship (IMWC) in Kona this past weekend, completing their second race after debuting in 2018. The finish earned them the title of two-time IRONMAN World Championship finisher and cements them into the triathlon history books, further placing the global spotlight on athletes with disabilities and the noble mission of The Kyle Pease Foundation .Flying the banner of a more inclusive workforce and society as a whole, the brothers conquered 140.6 miles on a hot, overcast and windy day in Kona. Finishing the 2.4-mile swim in 1:09:56, the 112-mile bike ride in 8:10:13 and the 26.2-mile run in 4:28:45, they crossed the finish line with a time of 14:08:03 to claim the course record for push-assist duo team.“After countless hours of training and pushing beyond our limits, crossing that finish line for a second time was a dream turned reality - and setting the new push-assist duo record is something that's beyond our wildest dreams,” said Brent Pease, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Kyle Pease Foundation. "IRONMAN World Championship tested us in ways we couldn't have imagined, but each mile was a testament to the power of resilience, teamwork and the belief that anything is possible. Racing alongside my brother Kyle - and advocating for a more inclusive workforce, sports and society overall - shows the world that athletes of all abilities belong here. You can scale mountains and make a difference."Defying Limits and Advocating for Athletes with DisabilitiesBeyond crossing the finish line, Brent and Kyle had one mission: ensure athletes with disabilities are seen and valued, as well as demonstrate that endurance sports are for everyone, regardless of ability. The brothers, alongside three other teammates - all board members of The Kyle Pease Foundation (KPF) - raced on behalf of the 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities through sports, the workplace and beyond. Since its inception in 2011, KPF has raised more than $10 million in support for individuals with disabilities. This year, the foundation is on a mission to raise $1 million to directly support its Inclusive Employment Program, a transformative project designed to empower individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment opportunities. This program is set to support eight individuals with disabilities over the next three years, creating a foundation for their long-term success and independence."Being out there on the course with Brent was a reminder of just how far we've come together," says Kyle Pease, Co-Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of The Kyle Pease Foundation. "The IRONMAN World Championship was a challenge that pushed us to our limits, but every moment was filled with the joy of proving what's possible when you have a valiant cause, like fighting on behalf of thousands of people with disabilities. It was about more than just the finish line-it was about showing that everyone, no matter their abilities, deserves the chance to chase their dreams."For more information or to schedule an interview with Brent and Kyle Pease, please contact ....About The Kyle Pease FoundationFounded in 2011, The Kyle Pease Foundation is on a mission to change the national narrative and shed light on the challenges of individuals with disabilities in the workforce and across society through sports and groundbreaking initiatives like its Inclusive Employment Program. The 501(c)3 non-profit is breaking down barriers, serving as a blueprint for how companies can and should empower people with disabilities, while removing burdens and enabling meaningful work.The Foundation's proactive fundraising supports direct assistance for its constituents, medical or adaptive sports equipment, scholarships and contributions to organizations that provide similar assistance to disabled persons. Serving as an inspiration, Brent and Kyle Pease made history as the first push-assisted brother duo to complete the IRONMAN World Championship in 2018, and have since competed in more than 150 competitive racing events to continue advocating for a more inclusive world.For more information on The Foundation or speaking opportunities with the Pease brothers, please visit and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube and more.###

