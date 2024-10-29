Storagemart Announces Official Partnership With The Toronto Maple Leafs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024

Official Storage Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the most recognizable hockey teams in North America. This partnership marks a significant milestone for StorageMart, which has a large Canadian presence, especially in the Greater Toronto Area.

As the Official Storage Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, StorageMart will benefit from enhanced brand exposure through co-branded marketing, promotional campaigns, and in-arena signage at Scotiabank Arena. This collaboration allows StorageMart to engage with millions of loyal and passionate Maple Leafs fans across Canada, extending its reach and reinforcing a commitment to quality, service, and community – values shared by both the Maple Leafs and StorageMart.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Toronto Maple Leafs, an organization synonymous with tradition, excellence, and an incredibly dedicated fanbase," said Cris Burnam, CEO of StorageMart. "This partnership allows us to showcase our industry-leading storage solutions to a new audience while supporting the Leafs through a shared commitment to our local communities."

This multi-year partnership will bring StorageMart's innovative and reliable storage solutions to Maple Leafs fans, particularly in Toronto and surrounding areas. As the team embarks on another promising season, StorageMart is excited to provide exceptional service to fans, players, and the entire organization.

About StorageMart:

StorageMart is a leading provider of self storage solutions with a strong presence across the continental United States, Canada, and United Kingdom. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions has made us a trusted partner in the industry. Learn more at



Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

[email protected]

About the Toronto Maple Leafs:

Founded in 1917, the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the Original Six teams of the NHL and boast a rich history, with 13 Stanley Cup championships. The team plays its home games at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. For more information, visit .

SOURCE StorageMart

