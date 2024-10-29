INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and class action firm, announces an investigation on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Iris securities.

Incorporated in Australia, Iris Energy owns and operates and data facilities in Texas and in British Columbia. On November 17, 2021, Iris went public after raising approximately $232 million through its initial public offering.

In the registration statement for the IPO, Iris stated that it was“building proprietary data centers that continue to be refined through years of research and development to further optimize the operational environment and efficiencies, including stable uptime performance during high and low temperature periods.” The registration statement also touts Iris' purported operational advantages:“we believe our purpose-built proprietary data centers may provide operational advantages compared to less efficient airflow, cooling and re-heating designs that may be limited in certain modified shipping container or retrofitted warehouses designs.”

On July 11, 2024, Culper Research, a corporate and investment research group, published a report entitled“Iris Energy Ltd (IREN): A Prius at the Grand Prix,” which alleges that Iris' cooling system technologies have lagged behind competitors' systems. Specifically, Culper states that Iris' cooling systems are insufficient to maintain high-performance computing technologies for bitcoin data centers in the extreme temperatures of West Texas. Culper also states that Iris' cooling systems“will be rendered obsolete by next-generation NVIDIA architectures that require liquid cooling.”

In response to Culper's reporting, the price of Iris's shares fell by over 14% during intraday trading on July 11, 2024. Iris' shares are down by over 56% since its November 2021 IPO.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Iris Energy Limited securities and would like to discuss your potential claim, please email ... or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide.

