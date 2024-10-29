AFU Shot Down 26 Enemy Drones Overnight, 20 Were Lost Locally

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 29, anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 26 enemy UAVs, and another 20 drones were lost locally.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Air Force Command reported this on Telegram .

“As of 09:00, 26 enemy UAVs have been confirmed downed, 20 drones have been lost, and one has returned to Russia. The information is being clarified and updated,” the statement said.

As noted in the press service, on the night of October 29, 2024 (from 22.00 on October 28), the enemy struck the city of Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, attacked with 48 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Orel and Kursk (Russia). Enemy aircraft launching guided bombs at the frontline territory in different directions around the clock.

The air defense system was operating in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 28, 2024 (from 19.00 on October 27), the enemy used 100 Shahed-type attack UAVs. 66 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

