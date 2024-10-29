DPRK Military In Russia: Zelensky, South Korean President Agree To Strengthen Intelligence Sharing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss Russia's involvement with the North Korean military. The presidents decided, in particular, that Ukraine and South Korea would exchange delegations in the near future to coordinate actions.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol. First of all, I thanked him for his consistent support for the and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the financial and humanitarian assistance already provided and announced. We discussed the involvement of the North Korean military in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There is only one conclusion - this war is internationalizing and going beyond the borders of two states,” Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine provided Yoon Suk Yeol with an update on the deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops to Russian training grounds in the immediate vicinity of the combat zone and the expected increase in their number to about 12,000.

“We agreed to strengthen the exchange of intelligence and expertise, intensify contacts at all levels, including the highest, to develop a strategy of action and a list of countermeasures in response to the escalation, as well as to engage joint partners in cooperation. As part of this agreement, Ukraine and the Republic of Korea will soon exchange delegations to coordinate actions,” the Head of State noted.

Zelensky also invited South Korea to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration on bilateral security agreements in support of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the South Korean National Intelligence Service said that the North Korean regime had decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The other day, it became known that the first DPRK military units, which had been trained at Russia's eastern training grounds , had arrived in the combat zone of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The appearance of North Korean reinforcements was recorded, in particular, in the Kursk region.

Photo: OP