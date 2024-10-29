Trump ally criticizes US generals over training militaries that ‘folded like a cheap suit’

(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has taken aim at several retired American generals and former officials after they labeled presidential candidate Donald as a “fascist” and a threat to the nation. Speaking on ABC’s ‘This Week’ on Sunday, Graham specifically targeted former commanders John Kelly, Mark Milley, and Jim Mattis, accusing them of supporting nominee Kamala Harris.



Graham defended Trump, asserting that he was “a strong leader on the things that matter the most” during his presidency from 2017 to 2021. He emphasized that, regardless of personal opinions about Trump, calling him a fascist or comparing him to Hitler reflects the desperation of the Democratic campaign.



In a pointed remark directed at the retired generals, Graham stated, “I admire you, I respect you, but for 20 years, you were given, and others, billions of dollars to train the Iraqi and the Afghan army, and they folded like a cheap suit.” He urged them to engage in self-reflection regarding their military training efforts before criticizing others.



Graham’s comments come in the wake of significant military failures in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2014, the Iraqi military was unable to fend off an offensive by the Islamic State, which captured substantial territories, including major cities like Mosul and Tikrit. It took years for the Iraqi government, with support from a U.S.-led coalition, to regain control over these areas.



Similarly, in Afghanistan, the Afghan military collapsed rapidly in 2021 as Taliban forces advanced, coinciding with the U.S. withdrawal after two decades of involvement. Graham's remarks highlight the ongoing debates about military effectiveness and accountability, particularly in the context of high-profile critiques of Trump as he campaigns for the presidency again.

