Navigating A New Era Of Asset Management At Guernsey Ports With Hexagon EAM And NTT DATA Business Solutions

The initiative is part of Guernsey Ports' forward-looking Asset Management Strategy, designed to enhance resource use and embed lifecycle management for long-term value. With Hexagon EAM as the technology backbone and integration with SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), the organisation is well-positioned to improve planning, streamline decision-making and proactively manage asset-related risks.

Driving Asset Management Excellence

Guernsey Ports operates Guernsey Airport, Alderney Airport, Guernsey Harbours, Guernsey Coastguard and the Registry of British Ships – Guernsey. As such, it oversees a diverse portfolio of assets worth approximately £235 million (net book value) including infrastructure, vehicles and marine vessels. The adoption of Hexagon EAM reflects a commitment to maximising operational efficiency and resource optimisation.

“We are pleased to partner with NTT DATA Business Solutions,” said John Waterman, Ports Asset Manager at Guernsey Ports.“The Hexagon EAM solution will help us to enhance long-term planning, increase asset visibility and ensure data is seamlessly integrated, supporting strategic decision-making and operational improvements.”

A Partnership Built on Expertise

NTT DATA Business Solutions brings its combined expertise in SAP and Hexagon to support Guernsey Ports throughout the EAM system's deployment. The integration of Hexagon EAM with the existing SAP ERP solution will enable Guernsey Ports to benefit from a single view of all asset data between asset management and enterprise processes, providing a solid platform for operational excellence.

Lee Sands, Head of EAM Solutions at NTT DATA Business Solutions, added:“Our expertise in SAP and Hexagon EAM uniquely positions us to deliver value to Guernsey Ports. Integrating Hexagon EAM with SAP ERP will enhance process efficiencies, giving the organisation the tools needed to achieve data-driven insights into asset performance and optimise asset utilisation for maximum operational impact.”

Delivering Practical Solutions Across Asset Management

The Hexagon EAM system will provide a comprehensive platform for managing assets, including maintenance scheduling, risk monitoring and lifecycle management. Its mobile capabilities will support real-time data capture and task execution, ensuring compliance with health and safety protocols while enhancing overall operational agility.

Key long-term benefits include:



Improved Planning and Budgeting: Enhanced forecasting and capital project planning through real-time insights from integrated systems.

Increased Asset Visibility: Seamless data flow between EAM and ERP for comprehensive asset performance monitoring.

Optimised Resource Allocation: Lifecycle costing principles will enable more informed investment decisions.

Enhanced Risk Management: Integrated compliance features will help mitigate risks across assets. Efficient Contract Management: Better oversight of contracts, leases, and warranty agreements through centralised data.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

The partnership reflects Guernsey Ports' dedication to maintaining international standards and driving ongoing improvement. Leveraging the strengths of Hexagon EAM and SAP will promote a culture of proactive asset management and sustainable growth.

John Waterman concluded:“Implementing Hexagon EAM, alongside our SAP ERP system, is a strategic investment that will allow us to better manage risks, optimise resources and ensure good asset management across our organisation.”

About Guernsey Ports

Guernsey Ports manages and operates the Bailiwick's gateways, ensuring they remain open, safe and secure. Guernsey Ports operate Guernsey Airport, Alderney Airport, Guernsey Harbours, Guernsey Coastguard and the Registry of British Ships - Guernsey.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 15,300 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA , a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.