What West misunderstands about BRICS

(MENAFN) The recent BRICS Summit held in Kazan marked a significant milestone in the evolution of this influential global coalition, showcasing its growing diversity and the range of critical issues on the agenda. As we reflect on this event, it becomes essential to understand how it diverged from previous summits and its broader implications on the international stage.



One of the most notable aspects of the Kazan Summit was its expansion. Initially, when BRICS comprised only four or five member countries, the meetings were characterized by a more informal and intimate atmosphere, despite the immense geopolitical weight of the nations involved. The current gathering, however, involved a much larger and more varied group of countries, even before accounting for numerous partners and observers. This increase in participation necessitates more complex management and coordination, indicating a shift from a simpler structure to a more intricate organization.



In the past, the BRICS chair—whether it was Russia, South Africa, or Brazil—played a crucial role in organizing the summit, and this rotating leadership style has allowed for a more adaptable approach. However, as the coalition expands, the limitations of this unbureaucratic model have become increasingly evident. While it fosters flexibility, the burden of coordination falls heavily on the chairing nation, and the overall success of the summit is heavily influenced by the willingness of each leading member to actively contribute.



The dynamics within this larger assembly highlight the challenges and opportunities facing BRICS as it seeks to position itself as a significant player in global governance. As member states navigate their diverse interests and priorities, the need for more formalized coordination mechanisms may become increasingly apparent. The Kazan Summit, therefore, not only underscored the growing significance of BRICS in the geopolitical landscape but also pointed to the necessity for developing more structured frameworks to facilitate cooperation among its members.



In summary, the Kazan Summit represents a pivotal moment for BRICS, illustrating both the potential and the challenges of expanding its influence on the world stage. As the coalition evolves, the balance between maintaining flexibility and establishing effective governance will be crucial to its future success.

