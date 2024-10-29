Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Meets Cadets Studying In Qatari Military Colleges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf met on Tuesday Kuwaiti cadets studying in Qatari Military Colleges, during his official visit to Doha.

In a statement by the Defense Ministry, Sheikh Fahad affirmed the importance of completing their academic and military courses, stressing on their role in supporting Kuwait's future stability and security.

He concluded his visit by praising the cadets' efforts, wishing them further success in their academic journey.

The cadets are delegated by Kuwait's army and the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Coast Guards and the National Guards, noting that they are studying in Qatar's Ahmad Bin Mohammad Military College, Mohammad Bin Ghanim Naval Academy, and the Police College.

