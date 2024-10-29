Diwali 2024 Offer: Luxury Real Estate Project In Noida Gives Away Free Lamborghini Netizens Say, 'Time To Hustle'
Date
10/29/2024 5:00:25 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A luxury housing project in Noida, Jaypee Greens, has recently launched a unique Diwali 2024 offer for prospective buyers. The project promises a free Lamborghini with each villa purchase, aiming to attract high-end car enthusiasts looking for premium Real estate in the Greater Noida area.
The initiative caught public attention when realtor Gaurav Gupta shared details on social media, noting that each villa costs at least ₹26 crore. Also Read
| Diwali 2024: 10 bollywood
classics to watch on OTT
According to Gupta's post on X (formerly Twitter), the company's promotional graphic advertised a Lamborghini Urus as part of the package for every buyer . He also highlighted that, while the villa itself came at a premium price, other amenities came with additional charges.
For instance, buyers who require a designated parking space would need to pay an extra ₹30 lakh. Another ₹7.5 lakh is required for power backup facilities. Those who opt for a golf-facing villa must pay an additional ₹50 lakh. Club membership also incurs a separate cost of ₹7.5 lakh. Also Read
| PM Modi says Diwali 2024 is special because 'first time in 500 years...'
According to Gupta's post on X (formerly Twitter), the company's promotional graphic advertised a Lamborghini Urus as part of the package for every buyer . He also highlighted that, while the villa itself came at a premium price, other amenities came with additional charges.
For instance, buyers who require a designated parking space would need to pay an extra ₹30 lakh. Another ₹7.5 lakh is required for power backup facilities. Those who opt for a golf-facing villa must pay an additional ₹50 lakh. Club membership also incurs a separate cost of ₹7.5 lakh. Also Read
| Theatres expect record-breaking Diwali with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
This exclusive Diwali 2024 offer stirred diverse reactions on social media. While some were intrigued by the lavish incentive, others questioned the practicality of such a high-end offer. Some think the luxury price tag might be out of reach for many.
MENAFN29102024007365015876ID1108827885
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.