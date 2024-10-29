Diwali 2024 Offer: Luxury Real Estate Project In Noida Gives Away Free Lamborghini Netizens Say, 'Time To Hustle'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A luxury project in Noida, Jaypee Greens, has recently launched a unique Diwali 2024 offer for prospective buyers. The project promises a free Lamborghini with each villa purchase, aiming to attract high-end car enthusiasts looking for premium in the Greater Noida area.

The initiative caught public attention when Gaurav Gupta shared details on social media, noting that each villa costs at least ₹26 crore.

According to Gupta's post on X (formerly Twitter), the company's promotional graphic advertised a Lamborghini Urus as part of the package for every buyer . He also highlighted that, while the villa itself came at a premium price, other amenities came with additional charges.

For instance, buyers who require a designated parking space would need to pay an extra ₹30 lakh. Another ₹7.5 lakh is required for power backup facilities. Those who opt for a golf-facing villa must pay an additional ₹50 lakh. Club membership also incurs a separate cost of ₹7.5 lakh.

This exclusive Diwali 2024 offer stirred diverse reactions on social media. While some were intrigued by the lavish incentive, others questioned the practicality of such a high-end offer. Some think the luxury price tag might be out of reach for many.