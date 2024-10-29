Alaraby TV Launches Programme 'In Times Of War - Situation Assessment'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Continuing the special in line with the anniversary of the ongoing war, Alaraby TV has launched a new program titled“Fi Zamn Alharb – Taqdeer Mawqif” (In Times of War - Situation Assessment), which covers the developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

Hosted by Khaled Al Gharabli and Wael Al Tamimi, the program aims to provide Arab viewers with an in-depth analysis of the escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

The programme brings together a range of politicians, academics, and experts from various fields to offer comprehensive insights into the political, economic, and military dynamics shaping the region, aiming to inform viewers of the realities behind the headlines and to raise pressing questions about the Middle East's future amidst renewed geopolitical tensions.

In its first episodes, the programme hosted former Jordanian Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher, who discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vision for a 'New Middle East,' emphasising the absence of a strong Arab project to counter these initiatives. Military affairs expert Dr. Omar Ashour provided an analysis of the military realities in Gaza and Lebanon and the obstacles facing Netanyahu's plans.

The programme also welcomed former Lebanese minister Dr. Tarek Mitri, who shared his perspective on implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 as a solution to halt the current Israeli aggression on Lebanon. In a special episode, the program hosted former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to discuss Western protests against Israeli violations in Gaza and Lebanon and the reasons why these protests have not developed into an influential movement.

The programme's creators also announced an exclusive interview with Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to discuss the future of the movement following the martyrdom of its political bureau chief Yahya Sinwar.

The 'In Times of War - Situation Assessment' airs Sunday to Wednesday at 10pm Doha time, in addition to being available on Alaraby TV's platforms. Alongside its rich analytical content, the program enhances the information presented with the latest 3D graphics technology to place viewers at the heart of the events.”