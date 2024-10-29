Alwadi Hotel Doha Mgallery Collection Appoints Sarkis Hazoury As Director Of Food & Beverage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alwadi Hotel Doha MGallery Collection has announced the appointment of Sarkis Hazoury (pictured) as the new Director of Food & Beverage, effective October 2024.

With over 20 years of extensive experience in the hospitality and a deep expertise in Food & Beverage operations, Sarkis will lead and enhance the hotel's overall Food & Beverage services, ensuring exceptional guest experiences.

Sarkis has previously held senior management positions with internationally renowned brands in the Doha market, where he played a key role in elevating service standards and driving operational success.

Commenting on his new role, Sarkis said,“I am thrilled to join the team at Alwadi Hotel Doha MGallery Collection and excited to bring fresh ideas to the food and beverage operations. My goal is to build on the hotel's strong foundation and deliver exceptional experiences for our guests.”

Alwadi Hotel Doha MGallery Collection welcomes Sarkis' leadership and fresh perspective. The hotel is confident that his passion for creating memorable dining experiences and commitment to excellence will be a valuable asset to the team.