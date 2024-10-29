Apple Releases First Set Of 'Apple Intelligence' Features

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tech giant Apple has officially released the first wave of its artificial intelligence features, called Apple Intelligence, for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, through a software update with the release of 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI.

"Apple Intelligence introduces a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, delivering brand-new experiences and tools that will transform what our users can accomplish. Apple Intelligence builds on years of innovation in AI and machine learning to put Apples generative models at the core of our devices, giving our users a personal intelligence system that is easy to use - all while protecting their privacy," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

Apple Intelligence features released Monday include improvements to Siri, which has a more "natural-sounding voice" and improved conversational skills. Other AI-powered features include new writing and summary tools, and enhanced photo-editing capabilities.

Apple Intelligence is only compatible with the latest iPhone, iPad and Mac devices that are equipped with Apple Pro chips. The new features are now available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later, according to Apple.

