Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored With The Title Of“Global Media Scientist” At IFFI Dublin

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dublin, October 2024: In a momentous event at the India Festival of Ireland (IFFI), Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a towering figure in the global film, television, and industry, was honored with the prestigious title of“Global Media Scientist.” This recognition, awarded by the Board of the India Film Festival of Ireland, acknowledges Dr. Marwah's extraordinary contributions and trailblazing initiatives in the field of media under the leadership of Festival Director Siraj Zaidi.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a man of many firsts, has left an indelible mark on the global media landscape. He is the visionary behind Noida Film City-the first-ever film city in North India-and the founder of Marwah Studios, the region's first professional film studio. His achievements continue with the founding of the Asian Academy of Film & TV (AAFT), India's first private film school, and AAFT University, the country's first film-focused university.



Among his numerous pioneering initiatives, Dr. Marwah established the International Film and Television Club, the first film club of its kind, and the International Film and Television Research Centre, India's first private film research center. His vision also brought to life the first Cinema Degree College and the first radio station in Noida-Radio Noida 107.4 FM. The list of his achievements extends far beyond, and his work continues to set new benchmarks in the world of media.



The title of“Global Media Scientist” is a fitting recognition for Dr. Marwah, who chairs 127 cultural organizations spanning 156 countries and has a direct outreach to over ten million people worldwide. As a cultural ambassador for 77 countries, he has fostered international cultural cooperation and produced over 3,600 short films, influencing the global narrative of film and media.



Dr. Marwah has been a mentor to over 30,000 students from 145 countries and continues to shape the future of the media industry with his innovative ideas. As a recipient of more than 1,200 international awards, his work and legacy have been celebrated across the globe.



In an emotional address at the ceremony, organizer Siraj Zaidi praised Dr. Marwah's dedication to the growth of film, television, and media, highlighting his role as a driving force in the creative arts.“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Sandeep Marwah and his relentless efforts to bring innovation and inspiration to the global media industry. His visionary leadership has left an everlasting impact on the world, and today, we honor him as a true global icon.”



The India Film Festival of Ireland continues to celebrate the cultural exchange between Indian and Irish cinema, and this recognition of Dr. Sandeep Marwah further cements his legacy as a leading light in global media. He is also Chair for Indo Ireland Film and Cultural Forum. The event was attended by who's who of Dublin.



