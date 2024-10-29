Duas Rodas Presents Natural Solutions To The Supplement Industry At Supply Side West 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The appetite for healthier products with functional claims is driving growth in the sports nutrition and supplements market. And in the US, 40% of consumers who buy snack, nutrition and performance bars prioritize natural ingredients, according to a Mintel study.

Born in the largest biome in the world, the Brazilian company Duas Rodas combines specialized knowledge, technology, and expertise from almost 100 years in the production of ingredients from the rich Latin American biodiversity to offer a broad portfolio of solutions for this growing market.

The company will present its launches at Supply Side West 2024, which will take place on October 30 and 31, in the US.

AnthoPowerTM, an exclusive innovation from Duas Rodas, an Euterpe edulis extract with 6% anthocyanins, will be in the New Products Zone, with application in Carbohydrate Gel, for recovery and endurance of athletes.

At the stand, the company, which is one of the leaders in the production of flavors and ingredients for the food and beverage industry in Latin America, will present different approaches to its portfolio of natural ingredients:

Vitamin-Ace® (acerola extracts standardized to 40% natural vitamin C): presented in an electrolyte drink with Tropical Fusion flavor, in a gummy focused on immunity with a pitanga flavor, and in a shot also promoting immunity and digestive health.

Yuzu (Asian fruit with a refreshing and striking flavor): flavor application in energy drinks and RTD kombucha, in addition to jelly containing concentrated fruit juice.

Solutions from the TasteFull Technologies (TFT) platform such as SAVORYUP, a natural flavor that enhances salty taste and umami fixation, applied to granola containing also dehydrated vegetables.

Another novelty will be the HYDRATE+ Collection, with a variety of effervescent tablets and powders to be prepared with water, each with specific benefits and distinct flavors, with the aim of promoting health, energy, and well-being through hydration.

"The portfolio of natural and high-performance solutions for the global supplement and sports nutrition industry is the result of detailed studies developed by the team of experts based on Duas Rodas' solid technological structure," says Rosemeri Francener, Director of International Business, emphasizing that the company relies on control and traceability of the supply chain to ensure better performance and guaranteed supply of ingredients to the market.

