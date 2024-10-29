West Asia News: Israel Enacts 2 Laws Restricting UN Aid In Gaza Amid Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israeli lawmakers passed two laws on Monday that could threaten the work of the main United Nations agency providing aid to people in Gaza by barring it from operating on Israeli soil, severing ties with it and deeming it a terror organization.

The laws, which do not immediately go into effect, signal a new low for a long-troubled relationship between Israel and the UN Israel's international allies said they were deeply worried about its potential impact on Palestinians as the war's humanitarian toll is worsening, news agency AP reported.

Under the first law, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRW , would be banned from conducting 'any activity' or providing any service inside Israel, while the second would sever diplomatic ties with it.

India is one of the countries sending aid to Palestine under UNRW . Earlier this month, India dispatched aid that included 30 tons of vital supplies, such as medicines, surgical items, dental products, general medical necessities, and high-energy biscuits, to be distributed through UNRWA for Palestine Refugees

The Israel legislation risks collapsing the already fragile process for distributing aid in Gaza at a moment when Israel is under increased pressure from the United States to ramp up aid.

Israel has alleged that some of UNRWA's thousands of staff members participated in the October 2023 Hamas attacks that sparked the war in Gaza. It also has said hundreds of UNRWA staff have militant ties and that it has found Hamas military assets near or under the agency's facilities.