Najah National Hospital Delegation Visits Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from Al Najah National University Hospital on Monday visited the Jordanian Field Hospital in Nablus.

The visit aimed to enahnce cooperation between the Jordanian field hospital, Al Najah Hospital, and local community hospitals to enhance the quality of medical services provided to residents and families in Nablus, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the visit, the delegation listened to a detailed briefing on the hospital's operational plans for the upcoming phase, available medical specialities, and advanced equipment provided by the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

The delegates praised Jordan's commitment to providing "top-quality" healthcare to meet the needs of the citizens of Nablus.

They also toured the hospital's departments to review the modern medical equipment that enables the hospital to fulfil its humanitarian mission, delivering distinguished medical services and comprehensive healthcare.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.