Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Interior Ministers Participating In Milipol Qatar

QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State for Interior Affairs HE Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani met with a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Interior, on the occasion of their visit to the country to participate in the opening of the 15th session of Milipol Qatar and Conference, the global exhibition for homeland security and safety.

15th Milipol Qatar begins tomorrow

His Excellency met separately today with the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Djibouti HE Saeed Nouh Hassan; Minister of Interior of the State of Palestine HE Ziyad Mahmoud Hab-Al-Reeh; Minister of Interior of the Republic of Yemen HE Ibrahim Ali Haidan, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Pulat Bobojonov; Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia HE Saifuddin Nasution bin Ismail; Minister of Interior of the Republic of Armenia HE Vahe Ghazaryan, and the State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Bernd Krosser.

During the meetings, several topics of common interest were discussed, along with a review of cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and these countries, especially in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.