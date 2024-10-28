Defense Intelligence, Resistance Movement Destroy Railway Bridge In Occupied Berdiansk - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense and local guerillas executed a successful special operation in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, effectively destroying a railway bridge used by the invaders to ship military cargo.

That's according to an informed source, Ukrinform reports.

"Several powerful explosions were reported by local residents on social last night. As a result of successful sabotage stunt, the railway viaduct (bridge) was blown up, located between the water utility company and the car wash on East Avenue," the interlocutor noted.

According to the source, the explosion completely paralyzed the railway connection with Berdiansk. "As a result, it is impossible to deliver fuel and lubricants, weapons and ammunition for the invasion forces in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city. And although the local occupation media platforms and propagandists claim that 'all bridges remain intact', they do not post any photos of the supposedly intact bridge," the interlocutor said.

As reported, on October 27, a railway bridge was blown up in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, which was temporarily captured by Russian troops.