Sybiha Calls For Lifting Ban On Deep Strikes Into Russia Amid N.Korea Escalation
10/28/2024 7:14:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, called for the immediate lifting of restrictions, imposed by Ukraine's partners, on long-range strikes on legitimate targets inside Russia after NATO confirmed reports on the deployment of North Korean troops on the territory of the aggressor state.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy made the statement on X , Ukrinform reports.
" For weeks, Ukraine has been warning that Russia prepares to deploy North Korean units. We haven't seen strong response. Now NATO Secretary General confirmed this. The bottom line: listen to Ukraine. The solution: lift restrictions on our long-range strikes against Russia now," Sybiha said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia and their deployment to the Kursk region to engage in the war against Ukraine.
