Russians Hit Nikopol District Damaging Homes, Gas Pipeline, Power Lines
10/28/2024 7:14:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched about fifteen attacks on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day.
This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, as relayed by Ukrinform.
"Nikopol district endured about fifteen hostile attacks over the day. The aggressor targeted Nikopol itself, as well as Pokrovsk, Myrivka, and Marhanets communities, primarily using kamikaze drones. Several rounds of artillery also hit the area," the report states.
The attacks resulted in damage to infrastructure, one apartment building, four private homes, five agricultural structures, gas pipelines, and power lines.
As previously reported, two children were injured in earlier attacks on Nikopol district.
