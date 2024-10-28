At Reykjavik Summit, Zelensky Called For Equipping AFU Brigades, Investing More In Weapons Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that today there is a chance to win in Eastern Europe so that later we do not have to fight on the northern, eastern fronts, in the south or in African countries.

According to the President's website , Zelensky said this in Reykjavik during a speech at the Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state thanked Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway for military aid packages and support for Ukrainian defense production.

The President called for joining the equipment of brigades, increasing investments in the production of weapons in Ukraine, including long-range missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems, and in the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers in third countries, as well as taking measures against the Russian shadow fleet.

“We see Putin is ramping up his arms production and rogue regimes like Pyongyang are aiding him. Next year, as we understand, Putin aims to match the EU's production of munitions. We can only prevent this now,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to receive an invitation to join the North Atlantic Alliance.

“When Ukraine receives an invitation to NATO, it will become an unbreakable defensive wall against Russia's imperial ambitions. Russia must end its aggressive stance, and that starts with letting go of its ambitions over Ukraine,” the Head of State noted.

All the points mentioned are part of the Victory Plan. The President called for support for the Plan, implementation of all its points and assistance in working with those partners who are still skeptical.

The Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit in Reykjavik is the fourth in this format. The third was held in Stockholm, Sweden, this May. The previous two were held last year: in Oslo (Norway) in December and in Helsinki (Finland) in May.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky arrived in Iceland on a working visit.

Photo: OP