Zelensky: 3,000 North Korean Soldiers Already Fighting On Side Of Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 3,000 North Korean are already fighting on the side of Russia, and soon their number will increase to 12,000.

The Head of State said this during a joint press with participants in the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit in Reykjavik, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“North Korean soldiers and officers are already on the territory of Russia, and they are already being used on our territory. 3,000 North Korean soldiers. We believe that the information from our intelligence is true, and soon they will have 12,000. This should happen soon enough,” Zelensky said.

He also added that North Korea is constantly providing Russia with artillery shells.“I can give you a figure - 3.5 million artillery shells. They also transfer a lot of missiles. We have fragments of these missiles for those partners who did not believe in it,” the President of Ukraine said.

He also drew attention to other countries that form a coalition with Russia .

“Next we have Iran. They have already licensed the production of Shaheds for Russia. In addition, they offer aid packages that include the same Shaheds. They are engaged in an in-depth dialog about missiles that Iran can provide to Russia. Then there is China. I think this is a pretty big problem because they don't support us. I think they are working with Russia... They are going deeper and deeper down this path,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said that the North Korean regime had decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The other day, it became known that the first DPRK military units, which had been trained at Russia's eastern training grounds, had arrived in the combat zone of the Russian-Ukrainian war . The appearance of North Korean reinforcements was recorded, in particular, in the Kursk region.

Photo: OP