Five Reasons Warhammer 40,000 Should Be Considered A Great Work Of Science Fiction

Author: Mike Ryder

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Games Workshop, the British company behind the tabletop war game Warhammer and its futuristic counterpart Warhammer 40,000 (also known as Warhammer 40k), is now worth in the region of £3.75 billion . And it counts among its fans celebrities like Henry Cavill , Brian May and the late Robin Williams .

The original Warhammer (known as Warhammer Fantasy Battle) was a fantasy tabletop miniature war-game. Released in 1983 it featured J.R.R. Tolkien-esque orc, goblin, dwarf and elf characters. A few years later, Games launched a science fiction version of the game, Warhammer 40k, where many of the fantasy races were re-imagined for a futuristic science fiction setting.

Historically, many fans of science fiction have looked down on Warhammer 40k as something of a niche interest, the darker, grimier cousin of the clean-cut American franchises of Star Wars and Star Trek. But things are starting to change. Warhammer 40k is now so much more than a simple tabletop battle game. It is a whole universe of rich and diverse characters of great depth, and it is supported by a body of literature.

Here are five reasons the Warhammer 40k franchise is as worthy of science fiction fandom as its American cousins.

1. The grand scope of its format

Warhammer 40k is no longer just a miniatures game. Rather, it is a complete fictional universe far grander in scope than any other science fiction universe that exists today.

This multi-modal format means that fans don't just have to collect model miniatures to enjoy it. There are so many different formats available, including animations, role-playing and video games, as well as comic books and the extensive literary publications from the Black Library, the publishing arm of Games Workshop.

2. The franchise's scale

Warhammer 40k universe is huge. And I mean, seriously huge. The Horus Heresy series – the key saga that sets the context for the“present day” universe – spans some 54 books , with a further ten books mapping out the series' conclusion.

This is arguably the biggest single collective literary undertaking in all of science fiction. The series started in 2006 with the novel Horus Rising, and has now reached its conclusion, with just the final few books awaiting their paperback release.

3. Depth of storytelling

Make no mistake, Warhammer 40k is no simple battle of good versus evil. Rather, it is a universe of deep politics, philosophy and nuance, where even the so-called“good guys” are forced to make difficult choices in the name of survival.

This tension is encapsulated in the leader of the Imperium (humanity), known as The Emperor, who has sat atop his golden throne for more than 10,000 years. He is sustained by the ritual daily sacrifice of thousands of souls, who give up their lives in order that he continue his psychic battle with the forces of chaos in the psychic realm, known as The Warp.

Such depth has helped the universe flourish over many decades, providing a constant stream of ideas for fans to engage with, and characters to explore.

4. The grimdark aesthetic

Such has been the impact of the Warhammer 40k universe that it has even spawned its own unique sub-genre of science fiction and fantasy, known as grimdark . Spearheaded by legendary artist John Blanche , grimdark is characterised by its bleak aesthetic that calls back to a kind of primordial existence, where day-to-day survival is not guaranteed.

This sub-genre extends far beyond the realms of Warhammer , even shaping the work of bestselling fantasy novelists such as Joe Abercrombie, author of The First Law trilogy.

5. Research potential

Researchers are also now starting to take Warhammer seriously. In September, Germany hosted the world's first academic conference dedicated to all things Warhammer . The conference attracted almost 60 speakers, with academics from across the globe looking at the universe through their own particular academic lens .

Meanwhile, the depth of academic literature on Warhammer is also growing rapidly. In my own research I often write about science fiction and its potential to help us think about complex problems in new ways. With Warhammer, I have been able to explore what it means to be a soldier, and the symbolic relationship between the soldier and the state. I do this by exploring the portrayal of 40k's most iconic characters, the space marines – genetically enhanced super-soldiers who live a monk-like existence committed to waging endless war against the enemies of mankind.

The Prime series Secret Level will feature a Warhammer 40k episode.

Time to go mainstream

While it is fair to say that Warhammer 40k has so far been fairly underrepresented in science fiction circles, it seems the tide is finally starting to turn. Just last year Games Workshop signed a deal with Amazon to produce a TV series. There will also be a Warhammer 40k animation , due for release in December 2024. There have also been several important critical successes for 40k in the realm of video games, the most recent example being Space Marine II .

With the growth of the tabletop hobby, the continued success of licensed video games and with an Amazon series on the horizon, we are now at a point where Warhammer is about to go mainstream. No longer is it merely a game of rolling dice, and painting model miniatures. Rather now, it is a huge and deeply significant work of science fiction, and one that is worthy of being spoken about in the same way as its American peers.

