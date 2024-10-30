FCIK Proposes Plan To Boost Industry & Create Jobs To CM

A meeting of the apex industrial chamber led by President FCIK Shahid Kamili was held on Tuesday with the Chief Minister, which was also participated by the Deputy Chief Minister on virtual mode. Also in attendance were the Advisor to CM, Chief Secretary, ACS to the CM, Principal Secretaries of Power and Finance, Commissioner Secretary of Industries and Commerce, the M.D. of KPDCL, and other key officials. The delegation of FCIK included Advisory Committee members M. D Qureshi, Shakeel Qalander, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Ovees Jami, Altaf Ahmad besides

estate and district presidents from across the valley.

The meeting thoroughly examined the current status and challenges facing the industry and presented a memorandum addressing ten essential initiatives required to help the sector navigate its current challenges.

While advocating for the implementation of the Central industrial scheme of ₹28,400 crores for existing industrial units without any conditions, the FCIK President informed the Chief Minister about its potential benefits.

He assured the Chief Minister that, upon approval and addressing of the genuine demands presented by the organization, FCIK commits to generating 300,000 employment opportunities over the next five years, equating to 60,000 jobs each year.

Former FCIK President Shakeel Qalander presented the challenges facing industrial operations, highlighting the need for a unified industrial policy for both new and established units, as the current three-policies approach has caused confusion. The discussion also covered insufficient marketing support and delayed payments, which have left many local manufacturers struggling. The Chief Minister was urged to focus on reviving and scaling up existing units through modernization and technological upgrades.

Concerns were raised about sluggish credit flow to MSMEs and non-performing assets (NPAs), with proposals made for their effective resolution. FCIK also addressed infrastructural deficiencies in the valley, requesting the establishment of additional large-scale industrial estates and improvements to existing ones.

In response to the demands raised by the Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), the Chief Minister assured the attendees that all genuine concerns would be addressed promptly, the statement added.

“The Chief Minister

expressed a strong commitment to reviving the industrial sector, recognizing its importance for overall economic development and increased government revenue.

He

acknowledged the necessity for a unified industrial policy and assured that immediate steps would be taken in this direction. Additionally, he agreed that any orders not implemented in Jammu would also be withdrawn in Kashmir, reinforcing his dedication to ensuring equitable treatment across the region.”



Recognizing the challenges posed by composite tenders issued by various departments, which often exclude local businesses due to lower turnover requirements, the Chief Minister assured that these issues would be addressed.

Various estate related issues were taken up in the meeting by Presidents of Industrial estates of Lassipora, Khunmoh, Ganderbal, Zakura, Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Anchidora, Vessu, Sports Complex Bijbehara, Anantnag, Chotipora, Bijbehara, Zainakote, Sopore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Handwara, and other estates from across the valley. District presidents of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla and others took up matters of unorganised sector in the meeting.

