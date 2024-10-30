Economy Ministry Updates Guide For Investors With Projects Worth At Least EUR 12M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Economy has published an updated guide with instructions and recommendations for entrepreneurs who are planning to implement projects worth at least UAH 12 million.

The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The updated guide explains in detail the requirements for investment projects and applicants, including the necessary documents and the application form. An important part of the guide is a step-by-step roadmap for investors, which will help to prepare the application and accompanying documents efficiently,” Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Vitaliy Kindrativ noted.

In his words, preparing an application in a quality manner is the first and extremely important step, which affects the speed of document review.

Government assistance can be provided to investors with projects worth at least EUR 12 million, designed for up to five years. The priority sectors are processing industry, mining, transport, logistics, education, science, healthcare, waste management, art, culture, tourism, sports, and electronic communications.

The guide also includes links to the Law of Ukraine 'On the State Support for Investment Projects' and other legislative regulations.

A reminder that the UkraineInvest investment promotion office and the Diia portal established cooperation to offer potential investors the current surveys and news on Ukraine's investment opportunities.