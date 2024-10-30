UN General Assembly To Debate US Blockade On Cuba

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





UNITED NATIONS, Oct 30 (NNN-ACN) - The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have started debating on the impact of the U.S. economic, commercial and blockade on Cuba.

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, arrived on Monday in New York City to head the Cuban delegation that will present Resolution A/79/80, on the need to put an end to the hostile policy against the Caribbean island.

Cuban representation is also made up of the deputy minister of foreign affairs, Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo; the permanent representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Ernesto Soberon Guzman, and other directors and officials of the foreign ministry and the permanent mission of the island to the UN.

According to the document presented by Cuba, the US blockade caused damages amounting to 5,056.8 million dollars between March 2023 and February 2024.

Cuba has been presenting since 1992 the resolution entitled“Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba”, which each year has received the majority support of the member nations of the international organization.

However, Havana denounces that the White House persists in ignoring that result, and has tightened the blockade to unprecedented levels, applying a policy of economic choking to deliberately seek the collapse of the country.

In this regard, the Cuban people will keep abreast today of the debate on the draft resolution against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island at the United Nations General Assembly.

This will be the 30th occasion on which a proposed decree against Washington's hostility towards Havana will be debated and, as in previous occasions, the majority support of the international community is expected.

In each of the previous votes, the majority of the participating States pronounced themselves in favor of eliminating the set of unilateral coercive measures against the Cuban government and people.

During the world forum of 193 countries will examine and vote on the document presented by the Caribbean nation, which supports the reasons why that U.S. policy, applied for more than six decades, should be suspended.

This cause is joined by the demand to exclude Cuba from the unilateral list of alleged countries sponsoring terrorism, which worsens the consequences of the criminal blockade, which constitutes an act of war and is the main obstacle for the development of Cuba. - NNN-ACN