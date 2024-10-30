Norway To Co-Fund Another Patriot Air Defense System For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway has allocated 1.4 billion Norwegian kroner (EUR

118 million) to help co-finance a Patriot air defense system for Ukraine, which will be sourced from Romania with the support of allied nations.

The Norwegian announced this contribution, according to Ukrinform.

"Together with other countries, Norway is providing funding that will enable Romania to send a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Russia's are continuing unabated, and Ukraine needs more air defense to protect the civilian population. Providing air defense to Ukraine is a priority area for Norway, and I am very pleased that we can help Ukraine to acquire a new Patriot air defense system. Greater air defense has been one of Ukraine's most critical needs since the start of the war. Norway's support to Ukraine is based on what Ukraine needs most, and we will continue to provide support for as long as it is necessary," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Norway has previously supplied Ukraine with a NASAMS air defense system and trained Ukrainian personnel in operating Western air defense systems. This year alone, Norway has committed about 4 billion Norwegian kroner to Ukraine's air defense support, including funding for Patriot missiles, an IRIS-T air defense battery, and for maintenance of existing air defense equipment.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram stressed the importance of bolstering Ukraine's air defense capacity, highlighting that without adequate air defense systems, Ukraine cannot adequately protect its military assets, critical infrastructure, or the energy and heating resources necessary for the coming winter.

Earlier, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Reykjavik, Prime Minister Støre expressed Norway's intention to increase its support for Ukraine.