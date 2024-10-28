Kuwait Deputy Army Chief Of Staff Heads Delegation In Military Cmte Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Chief-of-Staff Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad headed the Kuwaiti delegation in the GCC Army Chiefs of Staff Higher Committee, hosted earlier its 21st session in Doha Qatar on Monday.

In a statement received by KUNA, the meeting comes in the framework of various sessions for the GCC armed forces, which aims at enhancing the future of the Gulf defense policy, and strengthening coordination in the areas of military cooperation between member states.

During his speech at the session, Sheikh Sabah asserted on the importance of bolstering GCC joint military work and achieve the strategic goals set by the GCC council, through improving joint defense capabilities. (Pickup previous)

