UK PM Meet Lebanese Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The Prime welcomed the Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati in Downing Street on Monday.

The Prime Minister began by expressing his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Mikati for the loss of civilian life in Lebanon due to the ongoing conflict.

The leaders agreed on the urgent need of an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and a solution in line with UNSC 1701. They both highlighted the importance of protecting civilian life and critical infrastructure in Lebanon.

On the wider regional conflict, the Prime Minister outlined the need for all parties to de-escalate and work towards a long-term, sustainable peace in the Middle East.

They discussed the strength of the UK-Lebanese bilateral relationship, and they looked forward to speaking soon. (end)

nbs







MENAFN28102024000071011013ID1108826577