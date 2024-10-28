Iraq Lodges UN Complaint Over Israel Using Its Airspace To Attack Iran
Date
10/28/2024 7:09:16 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Baghdad- Iraq has condemned Israel's use of its airspace to attack neighboring Iran in a protest letter sent to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Baghdad said Monday.
A statement from government spokesman Bassim Alawadi said the letter condemns“the Zionist entity's blatant violation of Iraq's airspace and Sovereignty by using Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Alawadi said the Iraqi foreign Ministry would also bring up“this violation” in talks with the United States, Israel's close ally and top arms provider.
ADVERTISEMENT
Israel on Saturday launched air strikes on military sites in Iran, risking further regional escalation more than a year into the Gaza war and a month into the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon.
The Israeli raid was in retaliation for an Iranian missile attack on October 1, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.
Read Also
Social Platform X Suspends New Account On Behalf Of Iran's Supreme Leader
Israel's Attack 'Should Not Be Exaggerated Nor Downplayed'
The Iranian military said that some Israeli aircraft had fired a“small number of long-range missiles... from a distance,” inside the US-patrolled airspace of Iraq.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Tehran was“sure that no neighboring country has given this permission to the Zionist regime” to use its airspace.
“We certainly hope that our friends in Iraq will announce the necessary reactions, including by registering their protest with the United Nations, and will not allow such incidents to happen again,” Baghaei added.
Baghdad has close ties with Tehran but also a strategic partnership with Washington, which has troops in Iraq as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition.
While the Iraqi government has sought to avoid being dragged into the escalating regional conflict, some pro-Iran factions have launched attacks on US forces in the region and claimed responsibility for drones sent to Israel.
One Tehran-aligned group, the influential Kataeb Hezbollah, condemned on Sunday the Israeli use of Iraqi airspace to attack Iran as a“dangerous precedent.”
It accused the United States of being complicit in the Israeli attack, warning both of a response to this“aggression.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28102024000215011059ID1108826573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.