LG Sinha Directs Pre-Emptive Action Against Terror Threats
Date
10/28/2024 7:09:07 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting in Srinagar on Monday, on the security situation and development aspects of all the districts of Kashmir Division.
The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the functioning of the security grid and directed all concerned officials to take pre-emptive action in respect of terrorist threats.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We must safeguard peace and pace of development. At the same time strongest possible actions need to be taken against terrorists and those who are providing support, safe haven or any assistance to terrorists. Our aim is to ensure socio-economic development and promote a sense of security among the people,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He also stressed that stringent action must be taken against those spreading anti-national propaganda, threatening the public safety and law & order. The Lieutenant Governor called for a zero-tolerance approach and greater vigilance and coordination between the security agencies to crush the terror ecosystem.
The Lieutenant Governor said Narco-Terrorism issue should be dealt with immediately and dismantling of the entire narco-terror network should receive the highest priority.
Read Also
Surge In Violence
Every Drop Of Blood Spilled In Kashmir Will Be Avenged: LG
Stressing the need for accelerated development, the Lieutenant Government directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the functioning of schemes for welfare of farmers, rural and urban development, self-employment and saturation of key initiatives under central sector schemes. He also directed the officials to focus on enhanced road and telecom connectivity in far-flung areas.
The Lieutenant Governor commended the J&K Police and administrative apparatus for peaceful conduct of elections and Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.
In an official statement, Chief Secretary, Shri Atal Dulloo; DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar; ADGP, CID, Shri Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; IG, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; DIGs, DCs and SSPs of all the districts of Kashmir Division attended the meeting.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28102024000215011059ID1108826559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.