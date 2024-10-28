Dubai College Of Tourism Partners With Coursera To Expand Access To Hospitality Education For 155 Million Learners

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - 09 October 2024 : Dubai College of (DCT), part of Dubai Department of and Tourism, and a leader in providing innovative education and training in the tourism industry, has partnered with Coursera, a leading platform, to bring its world-class hospitality and tourism courses to Coursera's 155 million learners worldwide.

Through this collaboration, DCT will introduce 16 new courses focused on essential skills in the tourism and hospitality sectors, including hospitality marketing, budgeting and events, revenue management, inventory management, front office operations, housekeeping, and many more.

The global hospitality sector is expected to grow to $4.99 trillion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%. In the GCC, the industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2028, reflecting the region's continued investment in the sector. With this growth comes a rising demand for skilled professionals, underscoring the need for targeted education. This partnership with Coursera helps address the talent gap in the industry and supports efforts to equip learners across the region and beyond with the skills needed to thrive in one of the world's fastest-growing industries.

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism, said:“Our partnership with Coursera represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide world-class tourism and hospitality education, aligned with Dubai's vision to become a global hub for business and tourism. By leveraging Coursera's cutting-edge platform and our expertise in tourism and hospitality training programmes, we are confident that our 16 new courses will make a meaningful impact on the careers of learners worldwide. This collaboration also underscores our commitment to inclusive education and our dedication to shaping the future of the industry. Together with Coursera, we aim to contribute to the talent pipeline, fostering a new generation of tourism professionals equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

“This partnership with the Dubai College of Tourism marks a significant step in our mission to deliver high-quality, industry-relevant content to learners around the globe,” said Kais Zribi, Coursera's General Manager for the Middle East and Africa.“This partnership enables us to address the evolving needs of the hospitality workforce, providing access to courses that bridge skill gaps and equip learners with the essential tools for success in today's competitive job market.”

Coursera continues to expand its reach by partnering with over 325 leading institutions, supporting the skills development of more than 9 million learners across the Middle East and North Africa region. Recent collaborations highlight this ongoing effort, with Coursera partnering with prestigious universities like Sad Business School (University of Oxford), Real Madrid Graduate School Universidad Europea (Real Madrid UE), IMD Business School, and the University of London, as well as industry leaders including Amazon, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Xbox.

